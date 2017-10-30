(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Company Has Initiated Pivotal Trial for the MobiusHD in the US and EU
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vascular Dynamics,
Inc., a privately held medical device company developing novel solutions for the
treatment of hypertension, will present updated interim results of the company's
first-in-human trial of its MobiusHD® implant today at the TCT conference in
Denver. The data showed an average reduction of ambulatory systolic blood
pressure of more than 19 mmHg from baseline at the 6-month endpoint in studies
conducted in the US and EU.
These interim results of the CALM-FIM (Controlling and Lowering Blood Pressure
with MobiusHD First in Man) trial will be outlined today during a didactic
session. The data, which were updated from a previous presentation at the
European Society of Cardiology conference in August to include data from the
United States arm of the Study, demonstrated 89 percent of the 42-patients
combined European and United States cohort at six-months had a greater than 10
mmHg drop in office systolic blood pressure or 5 mmHg or more in 24-hour
ambulatory systolic blood pressure. In addition, these patients experienced an
average of 16.3 percent reduction in their use of antihypertensive medication.
Since that time, Vascular Dynamics has initiated its pivotal, sham-controlled
trial, CALM 2, in both the United States and Europe.
"These data provide the backbone for our understanding of the enormous potential
of this approach to managing resistant hypertension, which is the term for blood
pressure that remains too high despite the use of as many as three or more
antihypertensive drugs," said Mark Bates, MD, professor of medicine and surgery,
West Virginia University, Charleston, WV, who will present the data at TCT and
is the principal investigator of the US arm of the CALM-FIM study. "The

impressive results in an open label setting underscore the value of initiating
the pivotal, sham-controlled trial to determine to what extent we can replicate,
or even improve upon the outcomes."
"We are encouraged with the results we've seen to date with the MobiusHD CALM-
FIM studies in the US and the EU. Earlier this year the European arm results
were published in The Lancet and we look forward to the publication of the
combined data next year," said Robert Stern, CEO of Vascular Dynamics.1 "We
believe that this treatment represents a paradigm shift in treating resistant
hypertension in the clinic and we look forward to continuing to generate data in
the CALM 2 pivotal trial."
About The MobiusHD® System
The MobiusHD® System, a minimally-invasive system, capitalizes on the ability of
the body's baroreceptor mechanism to regulate blood pressure. Baroreceptors are
receptors located in the carotid artery that sense blood pressure and relay that
information to the brain. The MobiusHD implant is designed to amplify the
signals received by the surrounding arterial baroreceptors, and thereby increase
the body's natural response to lower blood pressure through vasodilation.
Results of the European arm of the CALM-FIM trial, the first-in-humans trial of
the system were published in the September 1, 2017 issue of The Lancet.
About Resistant Hypertension
Hypertension, or elevated blood pressure, is a common medical condition that
currently affects one billion people worldwide.2 If left untreated, hypertension
can cause life-threatening problems, including heart attack, aneurysm, stroke or
kidney failure. Patients with hypertension can often reduce their risk factors
by making lifestyle changes such as losing weight, quitting smoking, and
increased exercise. In cases with advanced hypertension, medical therapies may
be prescribed.
Patients experiencing resistant hypertension are uncontrolled with at least 3
antihypertensive drugs and are at four times greater risk of cardiovascular
events compared with hypertensive patients achieving blood pressure
targets.3 The American Heart Association (AHA) estimates that high blood
pressure costs the U.S. $46 billion each year, including the cost of healthcare
services, medications to treat high blood pressure, and lost productivity.
About Vascular Dynamics, Inc.
Vascular Dynamics develops catheter-delivered technologies to bring a better
quality of life to patients who are resistant to conventional treatments for
hypertension. Vascular Dynamics was one of nine companies chosen in 2012 by the
FDA to participate in the Early Feasibility Study IDE Pilot Program, and the
MobiusHD system has also been accepted to participate in the FDA's Expedited
Access Pathway (EAP) program. The device is covered by seven issued and pending
U.S. and international patents. The MobiusHD system has received a CE Mark for
the treatment of hypertension in the European Union. However, the MobiusHD
system is not commercially available in the United States. More information is
available at www.vasculardynamics.com.
CAUTION: In the United States, the MobiusHD Device is limited by law to
investigational use only.
