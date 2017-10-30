Business News

Vascular Dynamics Interim Data on MobiusHD Presented at TCT Conference Shows Significant Reductions in Ambulatory Systolic Blood Pressure At Six Months

Company Has Initiated Pivotal Trial for the MobiusHD in the US and EU



MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vascular Dynamics,

Inc., a privately held medical device company developing novel solutions for the

treatment of hypertension, will present updated interim results of the company's

first-in-human trial of its MobiusHD® implant today at the TCT conference in

Denver. The data showed an average reduction of ambulatory systolic blood

pressure of more than 19 mmHg from baseline at the 6-month endpoint in studies

conducted in the US and EU.



These interim results of the CALM-FIM (Controlling and Lowering Blood Pressure

with MobiusHD First in Man) trial will be outlined today during a didactic

session. The data, which were updated from a previous presentation at the

European Society of Cardiology conference in August to include data from the

United States arm of the Study, demonstrated 89 percent of the 42-patients

combined European and United States cohort at six-months had a greater than 10

mmHg drop in office systolic blood pressure or 5 mmHg or more in 24-hour

ambulatory systolic blood pressure. In addition, these patients experienced an

average of 16.3 percent reduction in their use of antihypertensive medication.

Since that time, Vascular Dynamics has initiated its pivotal, sham-controlled

trial, CALM 2, in both the United States and Europe.



"These data provide the backbone for our understanding of the enormous potential

of this approach to managing resistant hypertension, which is the term for blood

pressure that remains too high despite the use of as many as three or more

antihypertensive drugs," said Mark Bates, MD, professor of medicine and surgery,

West Virginia University, Charleston, WV, who will present the data at TCT and

is the principal investigator of the US arm of the CALM-FIM study. "The



impressive results in an open label setting underscore the value of initiating

the pivotal, sham-controlled trial to determine to what extent we can replicate,

or even improve upon the outcomes."



"We are encouraged with the results we've seen to date with the MobiusHD CALM-

FIM studies in the US and the EU. Earlier this year the European arm results

were published in The Lancet and we look forward to the publication of the

combined data next year," said Robert Stern, CEO of Vascular Dynamics.1 "We

believe that this treatment represents a paradigm shift in treating resistant

hypertension in the clinic and we look forward to continuing to generate data in

the CALM 2 pivotal trial."



About The MobiusHD® System

The MobiusHD® System, a minimally-invasive system, capitalizes on the ability of

the body's baroreceptor mechanism to regulate blood pressure. Baroreceptors are

receptors located in the carotid artery that sense blood pressure and relay that

information to the brain. The MobiusHD implant is designed to amplify the

signals received by the surrounding arterial baroreceptors, and thereby increase

the body's natural response to lower blood pressure through vasodilation.

Results of the European arm of the CALM-FIM trial, the first-in-humans trial of

the system were published in the September 1, 2017 issue of The Lancet.



About Resistant Hypertension

Hypertension, or elevated blood pressure, is a common medical condition that

currently affects one billion people worldwide.2 If left untreated, hypertension

can cause life-threatening problems, including heart attack, aneurysm, stroke or

kidney failure. Patients with hypertension can often reduce their risk factors

by making lifestyle changes such as losing weight, quitting smoking, and

increased exercise. In cases with advanced hypertension, medical therapies may

be prescribed.

Patients experiencing resistant hypertension are uncontrolled with at least 3

antihypertensive drugs and are at four times greater risk of cardiovascular

events compared with hypertensive patients achieving blood pressure

targets.3 The American Heart Association (AHA) estimates that high blood

pressure costs the U.S. $46 billion each year, including the cost of healthcare

services, medications to treat high blood pressure, and lost productivity.



About Vascular Dynamics, Inc.

Vascular Dynamics develops catheter-delivered technologies to bring a better

quality of life to patients who are resistant to conventional treatments for

hypertension. Vascular Dynamics was one of nine companies chosen in 2012 by the

FDA to participate in the Early Feasibility Study IDE Pilot Program, and the

MobiusHD system has also been accepted to participate in the FDA's Expedited

Access Pathway (EAP) program. The device is covered by seven issued and pending

U.S. and international patents. The MobiusHD system has received a CE Mark for

the treatment of hypertension in the European Union. However, the MobiusHD

system is not commercially available in the United States. More information is

available at www.vasculardynamics.com.



CAUTION: In the United States, the MobiusHD Device is limited by law to

investigational use only.

1 Spiering, W, Williams, B, Van der Heyden, J..., and for the CALM-FIM_EUR

investigators. Endovascular baroreflex amplification for resistant hypertension:

a safety and proof-of-principle clinical study. Lancet; 2017 (published online

Sept

1. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(17)32337-1)http://www.thelancet.com/jour

nals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(17)32337-1/fulltext



2 Kearney PM, et al. Global burden of hypertension: Analysis of worldwide data.

Lancet. 2005;365(9455):217-23

3 Pierdomenico SD, Lapenna D, Bucci A, et al. Cardiovascular outcome in treated

hypertensive patients with responder, masked, false resistant, and true

resistant hypertension. Am J Hypertens. 2005;18: 1422-8.



Contact:

Jules Abraham

+1-917-885-7378

jabraham(at)vasculardynamics.com









