Business News

80% of Businesses Plan to Change Their IT Security Management in the Next 12 Months

ID: 565824

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





New report from SolarWinds MSP outlines a huge opportunity for service

providers, with half of businesses planning to outsource security within the

year



DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWinds MSP, a global leader

in delivering comprehensive, scalable IT service management solutions to IT

solution providers and managed service providers (MSPs), has found that four out

of every five businesses across the US and UK will change how they deal with

security in the coming 12 months.



This market turbulence is comprised of 17% of companies intending to switch

their current service provider in the next 12 months, 10% wanting to cease

outsourcing in favour of in-house management, and a huge 49% planning to

outsource their security for the first time. This latter group represents an

enormous opportunity for IT solution providers and MSPs able to prove their

security services credentials.



The report, entitled, "The Path to MSSP", examined the views of more than 400

SMEs and enterprises in the US and UK and explores the opportunity for MSPs in

security. In particular, it looks at what it means to be a managed security

service provider (MSSP) and the opportunities for MSPs considering this path.



The five types of IT security opportunity the report has revealed over the next

12 months are, in order of value:



* Businesses currently handling security internally but now want to outsource

their security primarily due to cost (25% of the market)

* Businesses currently handling security internally but now want to outsource

it to improve performance (24% of the market)

* Those currently outsourcing but considering taking security back in-house in

the next 12 months (10% of the market)

* Businesses considering switching service providers due to poor performance

(9% of the market)



* Businesses considering changing providers to reduce costs (8% of the market)



The report also details how these opportunities can only be seized by delivering

robust MSSP services, rather than just offering a basic security function. MSPs

need to demonstrate they have the Knowledge, Organisational Ability, and

the Technology, Tools, and Resource to deliver in the four key areas of IT

security: Infrastructure, Data Security, Risk & Vulnerability

Management, and Identity and Access Management. MSPs can use these core

requirements to judge if they can provide what their customers need from a

specialist MSSP, and if they fall short, where they need to invest.



With the report also showing that 70% of businesses would have more faith in an

MSSP's security capabilities over a standard MSP, those fulfilling the MSSP

criteria will be in a better position to make the most of this outsourcing

opportunity.



"Every day brings news of a new security hole that needs to be patched, a

massive data breach, or new strain of ransomware that businesses need to watch

out for," said Tim Brown, vice president, security architecture at SolarWinds

MSP. "Understandably, this creates nervousness amongst enterprises and SMEs and

greater scrutiny of the IT security measures in place. Where there is market

turbulence, there is also opportunity, and the good news for IT service

providers is that this has resulted in almost half of all businesses planning to

outsource their security needs to specialists. However, IT service providers

need to remember that more opportunity inherently means more competition," warns

Brown. "Providers need to be able to prove their knowledge, capabilities, and

available resources to take full advantage."



The full report is available for download here



Methodology and Sample

The research was conducted by Sapio Research on behalf of SolarWinds MSP, among

401 UK and US senior business and IT decision makers in organisations that have

a managed service provider (MSP) supporting their IT function.



All interviews were completed via an online survey during September of 2017.



About SolarWinds MSP

SolarWinds MSP empowers IT service providers with technologies to fuel their

success. Solutions that integrate layered security, collective intelligence, and

smart automation-both on-premises and in the cloud, backed by actionable data

insights, help IT service providers get the job done easier and faster.

SolarWinds MSP helps our customers focus on what matters most-meeting their SLAs

and delivering services efficiently and effectively. For more information,

visit solarwindsmsp.com



The SolarWinds and SolarWinds MSP trademarks are the exclusive property of

SolarWinds MSP UK Ltd. or its affiliates and may be registered or pending

registration with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries.

All other SolarWinds MSP UK and SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos

may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other

trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are

trademarks (and may be registered trademarks) of their respective companies.



© 2017 SolarWinds MSP UK Ltd. All rights reserved.



For more information:

Karla Walls

Karla.walls(at)solarwinds.com









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: SolarWinds MSP via GlobeNewswire











more PressReleases from SolarWinds MSP