Integrated Biometrics Earns "South Carolina 25 Fastest Growing Companies" Award for the Second Year in a Row

ID: 565830

(firmenpresse) - SPARTANBURG, SC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/30/17 -- Integrated Biometrics today announced that it is one of South Carolina's SC 25 Fastest Growing Companies for the second year in a row. This award follows Integrated Biometrics' consecutive listing on Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States.



Stephen Thies, Chief Executive Officer of Integrated Biometrics, emphasized the importance of bringing this level of success home to South Carolina. "We are glad to be part of the technology industry's rapidly growing presence in the Palmetto State. It's a tremendous place to build a business, and we are proud to call the Greenville-Spartanburg area home."



The SC 25 Fastest Growing Companies competition recognizes private and publicly held companies that have contributed to South Carolina's economy with exceptional employee and revenue growth. Primary sponsors of the SC 25 Fastest Growing Companies competition are The Capital Corp., Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, KeenanSuggs-HUB, PNC Bank, BDO USA LLP, Greenville Business Magazine, Columbia Business Monthly, and Charleston Business Magazine.



For more information on Integrated Biometrics, LES technology, or the company's innovative fingerprint scanners, visit or email . Additional information on the SC 25 Fastest Growing competition is at .



Integrated Biometrics, LLC designs and manufactures FBI-certified fingerprint sensors for law enforcement, military operations, homeland security, national identity, election validation, social services, and a wide range of commercial applications. The company's patented light emitting sensor technology enables lightweight scanners that outperform traditional prism-based devices in size, power consumption, portability, and reliability. Identity management solutions providers, government agencies, and corporations around the world rely on Integrated Biometrics' products to enroll and verify individual identity quickly and accurately, even in remote locations.









David Wright

Integrated Biometrics



+1-408-363-2843





more PressReleases from Integrated Biometrics