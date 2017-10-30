Captor Capital Corp.'s Common Shares Commence Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange and Completes Private Placement

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/30/17 -- Captor Capital Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: CPTR)(CSE: CPTR.CN)(CNSX: CPTR)(FRANKFURT: NMV) announced today that its Common Shares have commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "CPTR". The Company also announced that October 23, 2017, it completed a private placement of 35 million Common Shares at $0.02 per Common Share, raising gross proceeds of $700,000. The Common Shares issued under the private placement will be subject to a four month and one day hold period. Proceeds raised by the Company from the private placement will be used for general working capital purposes.



Forward-Looking Statements



NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.



This press release contains or refers to forward-looking information, and is based on current expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to availability of investment opportunities, economic circumstances, market fluctuations and uncertainties, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, and the other risks involved in the investment industry and junior capital markets. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by law.







Contacts:



Captor Capital Corp.

Henry Kloepper

CEO

416.504.3978





