Crown Worldwide Group Announces New Head of Crown Relocations

(firmenpresse) - DANBURY, CT -- (Marketwired) -- 10/30/17 -- , the world's largest privately-held group of logistics and professional services companies, appoints a new head of Crown Relocations, its domestic and international relocations business for private customers.



Sherry Liu has been appointed as Group Vice President, Crown Relocations. In her new capacity she will be leading the development and implementation of Crown's new propositions for the consumer market as part of Crown's Customer for Life initiatives.



This new role is directly linked to Crown Relocations' strategic objectives as the company continues to drive towards its 2020 vision.



Sherry brings a strong background from within the business, joining Crown in 1999. During her tenure she has held sales and general management roles with increasing responsibilities spanning across the Relocations, World Mobility, Records Management and Fine Art businesses. She has been involved in bringing strategic global technology projects to life, providing superior value and convenience to our customers. Sherry is also a key member of the Executive Management Group.



"We are delighted to have Sherry driving growth in services to private customers. She has a track record of engaging global teams and technology innovation - critical to today's private proposition," says Jennifer Harvey, Regional Managing Director, North America and Executive Board member. "Today, more people move for the personal experience and quality of life; and more employers are taking a hands-off approach when it comes relocation, allowing people to make their own choices. These trends mean growth and opportunity in the private sector."



Sherry will continue to be based out of Crown's Hong Kong office and will report directly to the Executive Board.



