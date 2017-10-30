Working Opportunity Fund Annual General Meeting Date

ID: 565839

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/30/17 -- Working Opportunity Fund (EVCC) Ltd. announces that it will hold its 2017 annual general meeting during the first quarter of 2018 in accordance with an extension received from the Registrar of Companies.







Contacts:

Tony Rautava

Chief Compliance Officer

Growth Works Capital Ltd.

Manager of Working Opportunity Fund (EVCC) Ltd.

Tel: (604) 895-7255



