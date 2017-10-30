Working Opportunity Fund Annual General Meeting Date

/ Commercial & Investment Banking

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/30/17 -- Working Opportunity Fund (EVCC) Ltd. announces that it will hold its 2017 annual general meeting during the first quarter of 2018 in accordance with an extension received from the Registrar of Companies.



Contacts:
Tony Rautava
Chief Compliance Officer
Growth Works Capital Ltd.
Manager of Working Opportunity Fund (EVCC) Ltd.
Tel: (604) 895-7255



More information:
http://www.wofund.com/wof


Working Opportunity Fund (EVCC) Ltd.

