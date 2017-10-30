Business News

Leasinvest Real Estate refocuses on two asset classes and three countries

Leasinvest Real Estate refocuses on two asset classes and three countries:

* strengthening of the position in Austria and in retail by two acquisitions

in Vienna

* total divestment of Swiss retail portfolio and

* finalization of divestment of 65% of logistics portfolio in Belgium.





Summary



Mid-October 2017, Leasinvest Real Estate has acquired two important retail parks

in Austria, in district no 22 Stadlau of the City of Vienna for an amount of ?

56.2 million, strengthening that way its global position in retail and

furthering its growth in Austria.



At the beginning of October, the three retail buildings located in Switzerland,

in the Vaud Canton, were sold for a global amount of CHF 48 million (? 41.8

million).



As announced previously, the three Belgian logistics buildings were divested for

a total amount of ? 60 million, in September and October 2017.







Acquisition retail buildings in Austria



Mid-October 2017, Leasinvest Real Estate, through its Austrian subsidiaries, has

acquired 100% of the shares of two Austrian companies, Kadmos Immobilien Leasing

GmbH and Adrestos Beteiligungsverwaltungs GmbH. These companies hold

respectively a DIY shop Hornbach Baumarkt of 13,300 m² and 10 shops with a

global surface of 11,000 m² in a retail park 'Gewerbepark Stadlau' situated in

district no 22 Stadlau of the City of Vienna, both very well located retail

sites with an important footfall and holding leading positions in the City of

Vienna.



The value of these two buildings amounts to ? 56.2 million, which is lower than

the fair value defined by our real estate expert. The average duration of the

rental contracts is 9.3 years. The different indexed rental contracts are signed

with renowned international and local retailers, among which the most important



are Hornbach Baumarkt, Lidl, Intersport, DM (drugstore), CCC (shoes) and TK Maxx

(clothing). The global occupancy rate stands at 100% and represents a total

annual rent of ? 3.2 million for the two sites.







This acquisition is financed, on the one hand, by the partial divestment of our

logistics portfolio and, on the other hand, by the integral divestment of our

Swiss retail portfolio (see below). A good example of the capital recycling

principle followed by Leasinvest throughout its strategy for over 10 years,

constantly improving the quality of its real estate portfolio, by divesting less

strategic buildings and replacing them with better performing and/or located

core buildings.



Thanks to the acquisition end 2016 of the retail park Frun Park Asten located in

Linz (Austria), since its creation end 2013 registering a 20% annual footfall

growth, the portfolio of Leasinvest Real Estate in Austria currently amounts to

nearly

? 100 million, or 10% of the global portfolio.



Jean-Louis Appelmans, CEO: "The Austrian real estate market becomes for

Leasinvest the third core market, representing a stable market where we can

develop our strategy and seize real estate opportunities, that way creating a

stable income with capital gain possibilities".



Strategic divestment of Swiss portfolio



At the beginning of November 2014 Leasinvest Real Estate had acquired three

shops situated in the periphery, located in Etoy, Villeneuve and Yverdon-les-

Bains, all in the Vaud Canton, for an amount of CHF 45 million, based on a gross

initial yield of over 6%. At the beginning of October 2017 these same 100% let

buildings were sold to an important Swiss private investor for a global amount

of CHF 48 million on the basis of a gross yield slightly over 5%.



After nearly three years, the Swiss portfolio could not have been increased

following the rise of the Swiss franc at the beginning of 2015, which had an

immediate impact of strongly negative interest rates spurring local real estate

players to invest their funds in Swiss real estate resulting in continuously

decreasing real estate yields. These reasons made Leasinvest prefer investing in

Austria to Switzerland.



Before Swiss capital gain taxation and sales costs, the divestment of these

three buildings results in a slight capital gain compared to the initial

acquisition value.



The original acquisition end 2014 was financed through bank loans in EUR

converted by 'Cross Currency Swaps' (CCS) in CHF and at a fixed CHF rate for 10

years, which had to be prematurely cancelled at the moment of the divestment as

these CCS had become redundant following the sale of the underlying Swiss

assets.







Divestment of an important part of the logistics portfolio in Belgium



As announced previously, an agreement for the divestment of three logistics

buildings had been concluded, and three leaseholds were concluded in September

and October 2017 on behalf of a German real estate fund for an amount of ? 60

million. This related to buildings located in Wommelgem, Canal Logistics phase

1 and the SKF site in Tongres. The global value of the transaction is in line

with the fair value defined by the real estate expert.



The building located Prins Boudewijnlaan in Kontich had been sold under a

forward sales contract last June to a private Belgian developer for an amount of

? 12 million. The sales proceeds will be received end December 2017, meanwhile

Leasinvest Real Estate continues to collect the rent of this 100% leased

building.



Following these divestments, the Belgian logistics part will only comprise some

warehouses located at the Riverside Business Park in Anderlecht (Brussels) and

at Brixton Business Park in Nossegem/Zaventem, together with the State archives

in Bruges.



Leasinvest Real Estate will have divested ? 74 million in 2017, or 65% of its

global Belgian logistics portfolio valued at

? 111 million (on 30/06/2017). The logistics percentage will drop from 14% (on

30/06/2017) to approximately 7%.



Jean-Louis Appelmans, CEO: "The focus on two assets classes, retail buildings in

Luxembourg and Austria, and offices in Luxembourg and Belgium, is a source of

value creation and strengthens our efficiency."





Acquisition and lease in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg



The four remaining shops of the shopping centre located in the city centre of

Diekirch were acquired by our Luxembourg subsidiary Leasinvest Immo Lux SA for

an amount of ? 0.8 million, resulting in all commercial spaces currently being

held by the latter.



The occupancy rate of our building Mercator situated Route d'Arlon in the City

of Luxembourg, acquired last May, reaches 60% thanks to an additional floor let.

Advanced negotiations with potential tenants are ongoing and are expected to be

finalized by year-end in order to let the rest of the building.





Evolution of debt ratio



Taking into account the important investments and divestments announced of

respectively ? 83 million and ? 115 million, Leasinvest Real Estate's debt ratio

should fluctuate between 57% and 59% by end 2017.







On LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA

Public BE-REIT (SIR/GVV) Leasinvest Real Estate SCA invests in high quality and

well-located retail buildings and offices in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg,

Belgium and Austria.

At present the total fair value of the directly held real estate portfolio of

Leasinvest amounts to ? 901 million on 30 October 2017, spread across the Grand

Duchy of Luxembourg (52%), Belgium (38%) and Austria (10%).

Moreover, Leasinvest is one of the most important real estate investors in

Luxembourg.

The public BE-REIT is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market

capitalization of over ? 471 million (value 30 October 2017).



