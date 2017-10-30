Business News

THERMADOR GROUPE : Acquisition project of Groupe Valfit

 Acquisition project of Groupe Valfit


Sferaco, a subsidiary of Thermador Groupe, has opened up negotiations with Mr
Bitsch and Mr Gueli for the purchase of 100% of the shares in Groupe Valfit, a
company based in Bussy Saint-Georges, wishing to conclude this deal by the end
of January 2018 at the latest.

Groupe Valfit sells to specialized wholesalers a targeted range of connectors,
meters and valves, a perfect complement to Sferaco's construction and industrial
product lines.

In 2016 Groupe Valfit reported ?5.9m turnover, ?500,000 EBITDA and ?400,000 net
profit. On December 31, 2016, its net cash position was ?1.2m.


