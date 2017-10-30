Business News

Ascom wins order to supply advanced nurse call solution for elderly care facilities in Norway

BAAR, Switzerland, Oct. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascom (SWX:ASCN.SW) secures

a long term contract with the Drammen municipality in Norway to modernize and

improve the communication infrastructure of its elderly care facilities. The new

solution includes Ascom Myco 2 smart devices and will enhance the care

experience of all residents.



The solution of Ascom consists of a comprehensive Ascom teleCARE IP nurse call

system, Ascom Myco 2 handsets, Ascom Unite middleware for messaging handling and

Ascom Ward Agent nurse-resident allocation software which will be implemented in

three care units with 124 beds in total. The contract amounts to a value of

around CHF 790,000.



The complete Ascom teleCARE IP mobile nurse call system includes voice function,

wireless alerts and wanderer control for residents and enables a correct

assignment of resident calls to the right caregiver to ensure a calm care

environment. The purpose-built handsets for reception of resident calls, are

also equipped with an alert button, which together with room level positioning,

help enhancing personnel safety in case of a difficult care situation.



"We have a long term relationship with Ascom regarding nurse call to our care

homes. This extensive solution fulfills our needs within our elderly care

facilities, contributing to comfort and safety for both residents and personnel.

In addition, the relatives also benefit of this solution, with assurance of that

their loved ones get the right response on their calls," says Ole Lindseth, ICT

Project Manager in Drammen municipality.





"The delivered solution of Ascom enables mobilizing mission critical information

at the care units and will contribute to more efficient work processes and

improved workflows - not to forget the promotion of high quality of life for the

residents and preservation of resident dignity," says Aage Rask Andersen,

Managing Director of Ascom Norway.



ABOUT ASCOM



Ascom is a global solutions provider focused on healthcare ICT and mobile

workflow solutions. The vision of Ascom is to close digital information gaps

allowing for the best possible decisions - anytime and anywhere. Ascom's mission

is to provide mission-critical, real-time solutions for highly mobile, ad hoc,

and time-sensitive environments. Ascom uses its unique product and solutions

portfolio and software architecture capabilities to devise integration and

mobilization solutions that provide truly smooth, complete and efficient

workflows for healthcare as well as for industry and retail sectors.



Ascom is headquartered in Baar (Switzerland), has subsidiaries in 15 countries

and employs around 1,300 people worldwide. Ascom registered shares (ASCN) are

listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich.



Ascom Group Media Office, Daniel Lack, Company Secretary & CCO



+41 41 544 78 10, daniel.lack(at)ascom.com









