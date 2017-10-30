Ascom wins order to supply advanced nurse call solution for elderly care facilities in Norway

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
BAAR, Switzerland, Oct. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascom (SWX:ASCN.SW) secures
a long term contract with the Drammen municipality in Norway to modernize and
improve the communication infrastructure of its elderly care facilities. The new
solution includes Ascom Myco 2 smart devices and will enhance the care
experience of all residents.
The solution of Ascom consists of a comprehensive Ascom teleCARE IP nurse call
system, Ascom Myco 2 handsets, Ascom Unite middleware for messaging handling and
Ascom Ward Agent nurse-resident allocation software which will be implemented in
three care units with 124 beds in total. The contract amounts to a value of
around CHF 790,000.
The complete Ascom teleCARE IP mobile nurse call system includes voice function,
wireless alerts and wanderer control for residents and enables a correct
assignment of resident calls to the right caregiver to ensure a calm care
environment. The purpose-built handsets for reception of resident calls, are
also equipped with an alert button, which together with room level positioning,
help enhancing personnel safety in case of a difficult care situation.
"We have a long term relationship with Ascom regarding nurse call to our care
homes. This extensive solution fulfills our needs within our elderly care
facilities, contributing to comfort and safety for both residents and personnel.
In addition, the relatives also benefit of this solution, with assurance of that
their loved ones get the right response on their calls," says Ole Lindseth, ICT
Project Manager in Drammen municipality.
More information:
"The delivered solution of Ascom enables mobilizing mission critical information
at the care units and will contribute to more efficient work processes and
improved workflows - not to forget the promotion of high quality of life for the
residents and preservation of resident dignity," says Aage Rask Andersen,
Managing Director of Ascom Norway.
ABOUT ASCOM
Ascom is a global solutions provider focused on healthcare ICT and mobile
workflow solutions. The vision of Ascom is to close digital information gaps
allowing for the best possible decisions - anytime and anywhere. Ascom's mission
is to provide mission-critical, real-time solutions for highly mobile, ad hoc,
and time-sensitive environments. Ascom uses its unique product and solutions
portfolio and software architecture capabilities to devise integration and
mobilization solutions that provide truly smooth, complete and efficient
workflows for healthcare as well as for industry and retail sectors.
Ascom is headquartered in Baar (Switzerland), has subsidiaries in 15 countries
and employs around 1,300 people worldwide. Ascom registered shares (ASCN) are
listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich.
Ascom Group Media Office, Daniel Lack, Company Secretary & CCO
+41 41 544 78 10, daniel.lack(at)ascom.com
