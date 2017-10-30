Healthcare & Medical

Manage Stress & Relieve Pain With Reno Nevada Acupuncture From This Alternative Medicine Specialist

ID: 565845

(firmenpresse) - A Reno, Nevada alternative medicine specialist has launched a new report on the benefits of acupuncture for stress management. Reno Alternative Medicine explains that stress aggravates chronic pain, and modern life can create higher levels of stress than ever. This can have some negative effects when it comes to managing chronic pain.



More information can be found at: https://RenoAlternativeMedicine.com.



When people are dealing with high levels of stress, it can lead to chronic pain such as arthritis, headaches, migraines, fibromyalgia and muscle pain. It can also lead to neck pain, back pain, and lower back pain.



Dr Bruce Eichelberger, the founder of Reno Alternative Medicine, has 45 years of experience in alternative medicine. He explains that acupuncture can help with stress management, as it covers more than just pain relief and gets to the root of the pain.



The Reno Alternative Medicine site explains that acupuncture can provide natural solutions for busy people who want more energy, less stress, and better health.



Dr Eichelberger can help people dealing with less energy than they once had, and those who feel overwhelmed with life. In addition to this, anyone experiencing pain or health issues can benefit from the alternative medicine provided at his clinic.



He explains that many of these problems can rob people of their normal life. They prevent people from doing the things they enjoy, and can also have a negative effect on productivity.



Acupuncture can improve the bodys functions and promotes natural self healing by stimulating specific areas. The traditional Chinese medicine is based on an ancient philosophy of yin and yang. When these two forces are in balance, the body is healthy.



During an acupuncture treatment, the practitioner will work with their patients to assess their needs, and be able to recommend a tailored treatment plan. Needles will be gently placed at key points in the body to open and balance the body's energy.





Full details of the benefits of acupuncture can be found on the URL above. Interested parties can get in touch using the contact details provided on site.

Reno Alternative Medicine

https://RenoAlternativeMedicine.com

Reno Alternative Medicine

https://RenoAlternativeMedicine.com

+1-775-827-6901

85 Washington Street

Reno

United States

more PressReleases from Reno Alternative Medicine