IDT Reports Fiscal 2018 Q2 Financial Results

ID: 565849

(firmenpresse) - SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/30/17 -- Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT®) (NASDAQ: IDTI) today announced results for the fiscal second quarter 2018, ended October 1, 2017.



"The second quarter of fiscal 2018 marked another period of growth driven by broad-based strength across our product lines and end markets," said Greg Waters, President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we move into the second half of our fiscal year, we continue to see accelerating momentum in new product adoption by major customers, and see strength across all of our target market segments."



Recent Business Highlights - Auto and Industrial



Recent Business Highlights - Consumer



Recent Business Highlights - Communications



Recent Business Highlights - Computing



Webcast and Conference Call Information



Investors may listen to the live call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time on October 30, 2017 by calling 844-308-4493. The access code is 94503421. Investors may listen to a live or replay webcast of the Company's quarterly financial conference call at . The live webcast will begin at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time on October 30, 2017. The webcast replay will be available after 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time on October 30, 2017 for one week.



IDT's next regularly scheduled Quiet Period will begin December 18, 2017, during which time IDT representatives will not comment on IDT's business outlook, financial results or expectations. The Quiet Period will extend until the day when IDT's third quarter fiscal 2018 earnings release is published.







Integrated Device Technology, Inc. develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, timing, wireless power transfer, serial switching, interfaces and sensing solutions are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. IDT stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market® under the symbol "IDTI." Additional information about IDT is accessible at . Follow IDT on , , , and .





Forward Looking Statements



Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements in this release, including but not limited to statements regarding demand for Company products, anticipated trends in Company sales, expenses and profits, involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Risks include, but are not limited to, global business and economic conditions, fluctuations in product demand, manufacturing capacity and costs, inventory management, competition, pricing, patent and other intellectual property rights of third parties, timely development and introduction of new products and manufacturing processes, dependence on one or more customers for a significant portion of sales, successful integration of acquired businesses and technology, availability of capital, cash flow and other risk factors detailed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The Company urges investors to review in detail the risks and uncertainties in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 2, 2017. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and the Company disclaims any duty to update such statements.



Non-GAAP Reporting



To supplement its consolidated financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, IDT uses non-GAAP financial measures which are adjusted from the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures to exclude certain items, as described in detail below. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional and useful way of viewing aspects of the Company's operations that, when viewed in conjunction with IDT's GAAP results, provide a more comprehensive understanding of the various factors and trends affecting the Company's business and operations. It should also be noted that IDT's non-GAAP information may be different from the non-GAAP information provided by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures used by IDT include:



The Company presents non-GAAP financial measures because the investor community uses non-GAAP results in its analysis and comparison of historical results and projections of the Company's future operating results. These non-GAAP results exclude acquisition-related expense, restructuring and divestiture related costs (gain), share-based compensation expense, results from discontinued operations, and certain other expenses and benefits. Management uses these non-GAAP measures to manage and assess the profitability of the business. These non-GAAP results are also consistent with the way management internally analyzes IDT's financial results.



There are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because they are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures supplement, and should be viewed in conjunction with, GAAP financial measures. Investors should review the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as provided in the accompanying press release.



As presented in the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP" tables in the accompanying press release, each of the non-GAAP financial measures excludes one or more of the following items:



Acquisition-related. Acquisition-related charges are not factored into management's evaluation of potential acquisitions or IDT's performance after completion of acquisitions, because they are not related to the Company's core operating performance. Adjustments of these items provide investors with a basis to compare IDT's performance to other companies without the variability caused by purchase accounting. Acquisition-related expenses primarily include:



Restructuring-related. Restructuring charges primarily relate to changes in IDT's infrastructure in efforts to reduce costs and expenses (gains) associated with strategic divestitures and restructuring in force actions. Restructuring charges (gains) are excluded from non-GAAP financial measures because they are not considered core operating activities. Although IDT has engaged in various restructuring activities in the past, each has been a discrete event based on a unique set of business objectives. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to exclude restructuring charges (gains) from IDT's non-GAAP financial measures as it enhances the ability of investors to compare the Company's period-over-period operating results. Restructuring-related charges (gains) primarily include:



Other adjustments. These items are excluded from non-GAAP financial measures because they are not related to the core operating activities and on-going future operating performance of IDT. Excluding this data allows investors to better compare IDT's period-over-period performance without such expense, which IDT believes may be useful to the investor community.



Other adjustments primarily include:



IDT and the IDT logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Integrated Device Technology, Inc. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.











Contacts:

Financial Contact:

Suzanne Schmidt

IDT Investor Relations

(408) 284-6515





Press Contact:

Krista Pavlakos

IDT Director, Communications

(408) 574-6640



