Gold Resource Corporation Third Quarter Conference Call

ID: 565851

(firmenpresse) - COLORADO SPRINGS, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/30/17 -- Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO) (the "Company") today announced the timing of its 2017 third quarter earnings conference call scheduled for November 1, 2017. Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and Nevada, USA. The Company has returned $110 million to shareholders in monthly dividends since commercial production commenced July 1, 2010, and offers shareholders the option to convert their cash dividends into physical gold and silver and take delivery.



Gold Resource Corporation's CEO Mr. Jason Reid will host the conference call Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Topics of discussion will include third quarter results and an update on current operations. The conference call will be recorded and posted to the Company's website in three to five business days from recording.



Following Mr. Reid's opening remarks, the Company will answer questions during a live Q&A period.



Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2017

Time: 11:00 AM Eastern (9:00 AM Mountain)

Attendee Access Information:

Title: Gold Resource Corporation Third Quarter Conference Call

Host Name: Jason Reid

Company Name: Gold Resource Corporation

US/CAN Toll Free: 855-719-5008

International Toll: +1 334-323-0517

Passcode: 309823



Please dial-in to the conference call at least 5 minutes prior to the start time using the attendee phone number and passcode.



Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of gold and silver projects that feature low operating costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 56,891,484 shares outstanding, zero warrants and has returned over $110 million back to its shareholders since commercial production commenced July 1, 2010. Gold Resource Corporation offers its shareholders the option to convert their cash dividends into physical gold and silver and take delivery. For more information, please visit GRC's website, located at and read the Company's Form 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors involved.





This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. When used in this press release, the words "plan," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the statements regarding Gold Resource Corporation's strategy, future plans for production, future expenses and costs, future liquidity and capital resources, and estimates of mineralized material. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to Gold Resource Corporation on the date of this press release, and the company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this press release. In particular, there can be no assurance that production will continue at any specific rate. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company's 10-K filed with the SEC.







Contacts:

Corporate Development

Greg Patterson

303-320-7708



