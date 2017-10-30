BlackRock(R) Canada Updates Risk Ratings for iShares Gold Bullion ETF

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/30/17 -- (TSX: CGL) (TSX: CGL.C) - iShares, the industry-leading exchange-traded fund (ETF) business at BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (BlackRock Canada), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (BlackRock), today announces an update to the investment risk level of its iShares Gold Bullion ETF (CGL). This change will be reflected in the prospectus for CGL that will be filed on or about October 30, 2017.



BlackRock Canada applied the new investment risk classification methodology set out in National Instrument 81-102 - Investment Funds, which came into force on September 1, 2017, to determine the investment risk level of CGL. There have been no changes to the investment objectives, investment strategies or management of CGL. The updated risk level applies to both classes of units of CGL that are represented by their respective ticker symbols: CGL and CGL.C.



A copy of the standardized risk classification methodology used by BlackRock Canada to identify the investment risk level of CGL is available on request, at no cost, by calling us at 1-855-255-5951 or by writing to BlackRock Canada at 161 Bay Street, Suite 2500, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2S1.



Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.







