Westcoast Energy and Union Gas Declare Dividends

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/30/17 -- Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB)(NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company), announced today that Westcoast Energy Inc. declared the following quarterly dividends:



Also on October 30, 2017, Union Gas Limited declared the following quarterly dividends:



Westcoast Energy Inc. and Union Gas Limited are indirect subsidiaries of Enbridge Inc.



Enbridge Inc. is North America's premier energy infrastructure company with strategic business platforms that include an extensive network of crude oil, liquids and natural gas pipelines, regulated natural gas distribution utilities and renewable power generation. The Company safely delivers an average of 2.8 million barrels of crude oil each day through its Mainline and Express Pipeline, and accounts for nearly 65% of U.S.-bound Canadian crude oil production, and moves approximately 20% of all natural gas consumed in the U.S. serving key supply basins and demand markets. The Company's regulated utilities serve approximately 3.5 million retail customers in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and New York State. Enbridge also has a growing involvement in electricity infrastructure with interests in more than 2,500 MW of net renewable generating capacity, and an expanding offshore wind portfolio in Europe. The Company has ranked on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations index for the past eight years; its common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB.



Life takes energy and Enbridge exists to fuel people's quality of life. For more information, visit .







