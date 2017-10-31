Lifestyle & Leisure

(firmenpresse) - Leashboss, a company specializing in high-quality dog training products, launched a new no-pull harness designed for medium size dogs. Featuring both front and rear clips for improved versatility, a padded design for extra comfort and reflective webbing for nighttime visibility, the harness is ideal for owners looking for a comfortable walking or training session.



More information can be found at [https://amazon.com/Leashboss-No-Pull-Dog-Harness-Reflective/dp/B074DXXVSY](https://www.amazon.com/Leashboss-No-Pull-Dog-Harness-Reflective/dp/B074DXXVSY).



Leash training is essential to ensure a safe and comfortable walking experience for both the dog and the owner. The main problem faced by most dog owners is excessive pulling - coupled with poorly-designed leashes, this often leads to hand pain, leash tangling and other inconveniences.



Leashboss specializes in high-durability, comfortable leashes and harnesses to respond to the needs of the modern dog owner. The company has recently announced the launch of a new no-pull dog harness for medium size dogs.



The harness offers dog owners two strapping options. For extra control and a no-pull experience, owners can clip the leash to the front of the harness, ensuring that their dog walks next to or behind them. Clipping to the back of the leash offers all the benefits of a traditional leash with the Leashboss trademark comfort and extra durability.



All Leashboss no-pull harnesses come with a durable neoprene padding, ensuring complete comfort for the dog even during long walks.



For improved nighttime visibility, the Leashboss no-pull harness for medium dogs features a reflective webbing on the back ideal for night walks in crowded areas.



The new no-pull harness is part of the companys continuous efforts to provide high-quality dog training and walking equipment. Founded in 2013, Leashboss uses high-quality materials to create versatile, durable and comfortable products for modern dog owners.





All products are assembled in the USA according to the latest quality standards.



Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website or https://www.leashboss.com/products/no-pull-dog-harness-front-and-rear-clip-reflective-padded-for-walking-and-training.

