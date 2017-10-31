Create Your Dream Minimalist Room Design Elegant Home Decor Ideas With This Guide

Arts & Culture

(firmenpresse) - S:CRAFT, a company specializing in high-quality window treatments, launched a comprehensive guide for those interested in window dressing ideas for minimalist interior designs. The online resource covers essential aspects such as choosing paints and furniture for a minimalist design, deciding upon an adequate window dressing for a simple and elegant interior style and choosing the right wall and furniture colors.



More information can be found at https://www.s-craft.co.uk/perfect-window-dressing-ideas-minimalist-house-decor.



The minimalist interior design has grown in popularity in recent years, as more and more people look for an elegant and affordable alternative to traditional interior dcor styles.



S:CRAFT launched a practical guide on creating a minimalist design, focusing on window dressings, furniture and colors for an elegant minimalist interior.



According to the guide, the contemporary minimalist design is characterized by plain walls, simple furniture, improved storage space to remove clutter, and large windows for increased natural light and a bright atmosphere.



Centered around the less is more guiding principle, the S:CRAFT guide to creating a successful minimalist interior design offers an overview of the most effective window dressings. The recommended window treatments are classic shutters in plain designs and light colors, preferably made of organic materials such as hardwood or bamboo. Additionally, homeowners can also choose quality window films that are applied directly on the glass.



When it comes to choosing the right color for a minimalist design, S:CRAFT recommends plain white as ideal for walls, with nuances of white and gray being recommended for furniture.



Clients interested in window dressings for minimalist designs can browse through a large selection of shutters and blinds made of various materials, including premium hardwood and entry-level ABS and MDF models.





S:CRAFT provides bespoke shutters and blinds for various applications. All products are made from sustainable materials according to the needs and preferences of each client.



Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.

S:CRAFT

https://www.s-craft.co.uk/

