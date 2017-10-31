Business News

Get The Best Canberra Eco Carpet Cleaners Fabric Steam Vacuuming Stain Removal Services

(firmenpresse) - JDR Carpet Cleaning, a professional carpet cleaning company based in Canberra, launched an updated range of services for clients looking for professional carpet cleaning, stain removal and upholstery care. The company works with licensed and certified experts using eco-friendly, hypoallergenic products to ensure safe and effective solutions.



More information can be found at [http://jdrcarpetcleaning.com](http://jdrcarpetcleaning.com/).



Clean carpets are important for the health of the residents, with children and those suffering from allergies being particularly at risk from dirty carpets. While routine carpet cleaning can, to a certain extent, be undertaken without professional assistance, working with a professional carpet cleaning company is essential to ensure that all stains, dirt and hair accumulations are effectively removed without damaging sensitive fabrics.



JDR Carpet Cleaning has more than 12 years of experience providing clients in Canberra and the surrounding area with professional carpet and upholstery cleaning solutions. The company has recently updated its services according to the latest industry developments.



The Canberra carpet cleaning contractor offers carpet steam cleaning to ensure complete dirt removal from all types of carpets. The deep cleaning process begins with a thorough vacuuming of the carpet, after which a special solutions is sprayed to bond with the soil. Water is then injected into the carpet using a special spray, thus removing all dirt, hair and other accumulations. Finally, the carpet is vacuumed again to complete the cleaning process.



Clients can also contact JDR Carpet Cleaning for stain removal services. The company uses cutting-edge solutions to remove wax, red wine, cigarette burns, mascara, food stains, blood and many other difficult stains.



As well as offering complete carpet cleaning and stain removal services, the Canberra company also provides upholstery cleaning and maintenance solutions. This helps homeowners ensure that their furniture lasts longer while also minimizing repair costs.





The recent service update is part of the companys efforts to provide the Canberra community with modern, responsible and eco-friendly carpet cleaning solutions.



Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.

