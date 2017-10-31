Healthcare & Medical

The Best Huntington NY Cosmetic Dentistry Clinic To Get Your Family A Bright, Confident Smile

(firmenpresse) - The renowned Huntington General and Cosmetic Dentistry clinic announced an expansion of the coveted dental services its certified dentist Dr. Jordan I. Freed, DDS, provides patients of all ages in and around Huntington, NY.



More information is available at [http://huntington-dentistry.com](http://huntington-dentistry.com/).



The Huntington General and Cosmetic Dentistry is a popular, trusted and highly sought after dental practice based in Huntington, Long Island, NY, with extensive experience providing the community the highest standards of dental care within a reasonable budget and pristine, clean and welcoming environment.



The clinic has announced an expansion of the general and cosmetic dentistry services it can provide, now including everything from routine dental checkups and teeth cleaning or extractions to root canals, dental implants, tooth laminates, porcelain veneers, crowns, dentures or Zoom teeth whitening procedures.



The cosmetic and general dentistry services are all delivered by certified, seasoned dentist Dr. Jordan I. Freed, DDS, with a uniquely gentle, skilled and personalized approach that has made him the dentist of choice for some of Hollywoods biggest names when it comes to creating or maintaining a beautiful, healthy smile.



His friendly team of assistants and staff ensures the quality of dental care and unique dentistry skill patients expect and enjoy the moment they walk into its state of the art facilities ate 199 W. Neck Rd., Huntington, New York, are complemented by a comfortable, safe and welcoming experience before, during and after the treatments.



The Huntington General and Cosmetic Dentistry team explains that the smile is often the first thing people notice about us. A bright, healthy and radiant smile can ease the tension of first meetings and leave an enduring impression at final farewells. Our mission is to provide our patients and their family the outstanding, gentle and affordable dental care they need to keep smiling year after year.





Appointments with the Huntington General and Cosmetic Dentistry or its certified dentist Dr. Jordan I. Freed can be requested at 631 673-1212 or through the website link provided above along with details on all the dental procedures the practice is able to offer and the dentistry skill or patient-centric service that has earned the practice its popularity and reputation around Long Island.

