ProPhotonix Adds New High-Power Ushio Red Laser diodes to Product Range

ID: 565877

(firmenpresse) - SALEM, NH -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/17 -- ProPhotonix Limited (OTC PINK: STKR) (AIM: PPIX), a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, announces the addition of two new high-power red laser diodes from Ushio to its laser diode solutions.



The 637 nanometer ("nm") HL63283HD delivers an output power of 1.2 watts ("W") in continuous wave and up to 1.5W when pulsed. This powerful red laser diode is ideally suited for use in laser projectors, show lasers and as a light source in optical equipment.



The HL63290HD is a 638nm laser diode producing output powers up to 2.5W when pulsed. In continuous wave, the laser provides 2.2W of output power making it well suited to laser projection applications. This higher power red laser diode is also suitable for those optical equipment applications requiring power levels above 2W.



Both diodes are packaged in compact 9 millimeter cans, providing excellent heat dissipation.







"We are delighted to announce the addition of these two new red laser diodes from Ushio to our diode laser product range. These are the highest power levels available from Ushio and this combination of high power and excellent reliability will be welcomed by our OEM customers."



HL63283HD and HL63290HD are immediately available. For more information, contact or visit our website to download a datasheet:















ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio (formerly OCLARO), Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's website at .





This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange







Contact:

RNS

Customer Services

0044-207797-4400





more PressReleases from ProPhotonix Limited