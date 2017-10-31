Computer & Software

qnectU Now At The Forefront Of Enterprise Class Phone Systems for Small Businesses

ID: 565880

(firmenpresse) - qnectU, a business telephone and IT services company located in Utah, has today been recognized as being a front runner in the realm of enterprise class business phone systems. This news coincides nicely with qnectU's recent recognition as a community favorite, due to the company's strategic solutions that are helping local businesses grow and meet their own customer demands while decreasing expenses. qnectU is not just a service provider, "we are a part of our client's team." The company has been providing this high level of service for over 20 years and has nearly 100% client retention. "Rentention rates for phone or IT (computer and network) companies are usually dismal. We take a lot of pride in taking care of our clients and they know it, which is why they stay with us for so long."



qnectU has been operating in the business phone & IT market for 20+ years and competes against notable businesses such as Yiptel and Jive. They have been able to make such a strong impression on the market and gain reputation by focusing on building the company with one thing in mind, "our clients come first." Unlike competitors, qnectU has built a rock solid infrastructure that instantly provides better quality service. They have also revolutionized their interal company structure by removing antiquated departments (like "client rentention" or "customer service" that don't provide anything in the way of real service) which streamlines the company's ability to truly serve clients quickly and at a much higher level.



Greg Mauer, qnectU's Founder & CEO, spoke about its recent recognition, expanding on some of the decisions and motivations that led the business to the level it has currently reached.



When qnectU was founded, it was made abundantly clear we wanted to be the kind of company that was known as providing cutting edge computer/IT networks and phone systems. One of the biggest challenges we faced was creating a truly unique company that can expand rapidly but still maintain the highest level of client satisfaction. It's why only the U in our name is capitalized. It is a constant reminder that YOU, our client, is the most important part of our business and our success. Fortunately with some good people behind us, and by taking our time to build a solid foundation, we are now growing at an exponential rate while still keeping our clients' satisfaction our first priority. We have been able to overcome every obstacle and really hit our stride.





Greg Mauer also mentioned qnectU's future plans involve dominating the Utah market then expanding current services in California and Nevada. "We plan to continue focusing on our clients and their needs. That strategy has provided hundreds of happy clients who refer us to all their friends. It's the hope of the company that we can continue to find and serve more loyal clients!"



qnectU plans to maintain its position at the forefront of enterprise class business phone service for years to come, building on its success, finding new ways to serve its community, customers and the world at large.



More information on qnectU can be found at their website: https://www.qnectu.com

qnectU

https://qnectu.com

qnectU

https://qnectu.com

+1-801-572-4000

10421 S Jordan Gateway Suite 635

South Jordan

United States

more PressReleases from qnectU