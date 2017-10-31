/ Alternative Energy

General Electric Company: GE Files Form 10-Q

FAIRFIELD, CT -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/17 -- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) (EURONEXT PARIS: GNE)

Company General Electric Company
ISIN US3696041033
Symbol London: GEC | Paris: GNE
Headline Doc re: GE files Form 10-Q
October 30, 2017

On October 30, 2017, General Electric Company (the "Company") filed a Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which has been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at . It is also available on the SEC's website at and on the Company's website at .

CONTACT: GE
Jennifer Erickson
+001 646 682 5620

