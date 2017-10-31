Business News

Gemalto survey confirms that Consumers lack confidence in IoT device security

Businesses and consumers support government-mandated IoT security regulations



* Most organizations (96%) and consumers (90%) believe there is a need for IoT

security regulations - and want government involvement

* A hacker controlling IoT devices is the most common concern for consumers

(65%), while six in ten (60%) worry about their data being stolen

* More than two-thirds (67%) of businesses encrypt all data captured or stored

via IoT devices



Amsterdam, October 31, 2017 - Gemalto, the world leader in digital security,

today reveal that 90% of consumers lack confidence in the security of Internet

of Things (IoT) devices. This comes as more than two-thirds of consumers and

almost 80% of organizations support governments getting involved in setting IoT

security.



"It's clear that both consumers and businesses have serious concerns around IoT

security and little confidence that IoT service providers and device

manufacturers will be able to protect IoT devices and more importantly the

integrity of the data created, stored and transmitted by these devices," said

Jason Hart, CTO, Data Protection at Gemalto. "With legislation like GDPR showing

that governments are beginning to recognize the threats and long-lasting damage

cyber-attacks can have on everyday lives, they now need to step up when it comes

to IoT security. Until there is confidence in IoT amongst businesses and

consumers, it won't see mainstream adoption."



The current state of play in IoT security



Consumers' main fear (cited by two thirds of respondents) is hackers taking

control of their device. In fact, this was more of a concern than their data

being leaked (60%) and hackers accessing their personal information (54%).

Despite more than half (54%) of consumers owning an IoT device (on average two),

just 14% believe that they are extremely knowledgeable when it comes to the



security of these devices, showing education is needed among both consumers and

businesses.



In terms of the level of investment in security, the survey found that IoT

device manufacturers and service providers spend just 11% of their total IoT

budget on securing their IoT devices. The study found that these companies do

recognize the importance of protecting devices and the data they generate or

transfer with 50% of companies adopting a security by design approach. Two-

thirds (67%) of organizations report encryption as their main method of securing

IoT assets with 62% encrypting the data as soon as it reaches their IoT device,

while 59% as it leaves the device. Ninety two percent of companies also see an

increase in sales or product usage after implementing IoT security measures.



Support for IoT security regulations gains traction



According to the survey, businesses are in favor of regulations to make it clear

who is responsible for securing IoT devices and data at each stage of its

journey (61%) and the implications of non- compliance (55%). In fact, almost

every organization (96%) and consumer (90%) is looking for government-enforced

IoT security regulation.



Lack of end-to-end capabilities leading to partnerships



Encouragingly, businesses are realizing that they need support in understanding

IoT technology and are turning to partners to help, with cloud service providers

(52%) and IoT service providers (50%) the favored options. When asked why, the

top reason was a lack of expertise and skills (47%), followed by help in

facilitating and speeding up their IoT deployment (46%).



While these partnerships may be benefiting businesses in adopting IoT,

organizations admitted they don't have complete control over the data that IoT

products or services collect as it moves from partner to partner, potentially

leaving it unprotected.



"The lack of knowledge among both the business and consumer worlds is quite

worrying and it's leading to gaps in the IoT ecosystem that hackers will

exploit," Hart continues. "Within this ecosystem, there are four groups involved

- consumers, manufacturers, cloud service providers and third parties - all of

which have a responsibility to protect the data. 'Security by design' is the

most effective approach to mitigate against a breach. Furthermore, IoT devices

are a portal to the wider network and failing to protect them is like leaving

your door wide open for hackers to walk in. Until both sides increase their

knowledge of how to protect themselves and adopt industry standard approaches,

IoT will continue to be a treasure trove of opportunity for hackers."



About Gemalto



Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,

with 2016 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.

We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.



From secure software to biometrics and encryption, our technologies and services

enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data so

they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected objects, the

cloud and in between.



Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise

security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and

objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to

deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.



Our 15,000+ employees operate out of 112 offices, 43 personalization and data

centers, and 30 research and software development centers located in 48

countries.



For more information visit www.gemalto.com, or follow (at)gemalto on Twitter.





