Clariant to build flagship sunliquid® cellulosic ethanol plant in Romania

* Clariant approves the investment in a new full-scale commercial
cellulosic ethanol plant based on its sunliquid(®) technology
* Further step for the commercialization of bio-ethanol, licenses and
enzymes
* Mid double-digit million peak sales potential from sunliquid(®)
cellulosic ethanol
Muttenz, October 31, 2017 - Clariant, a world leader in specialty chemicals,
today announced the approval by the Board of Directors to invest in a new full-
scale commercial plant for the production of cellulosic ethanol from
agricultural residues using its sunliquid(®) technology. The new plant, with an
annual production capacity of 50.000 tons, will be built in the southwestern
part of Romania. The facility will be a flagship site, confirming
competitiveness and sustainability of the sunliquid(®) technology at commercial
scale thus supporting Clariant's sunliquid(®) licensing business strategy.
"Clariant is continually investing in the development of sustainable products
and innovative solutions such as sunliquid(®). This pioneering process
demonstrates the production of efficient and sustainable advanced biofuels and
has great potential as a technology platform for a variety of bio-based
materials. It is a further illustration 0f Clariant's successful innovation
strategy, as this technology provides additional growth potential to an already
strong portfolio", says Christian Kohlpaintner, Member of the Executive
Committee at Clariant.
To further focus on the commercialization of bio-ethanol, licenses and enzymes,
Clariant has set-up a new Business Line Biofuels & Derivatives, as part of the
More information:
Business Area Catalysis. As of January 2018, all activities and costs related to
the sunliquid(®) technology platform will be transferred from Corporate Costs to
the Business Line Biofuels & Derivatives.
In September this year, Clariant already announced a successful step towards
increasing the commercial attractiveness of its sunliquid(®) technology by
signing the first technology license agreement with Enviral, a member of the
Envien Group.
"After five years of operating our pre-commercial sunliquid(®) plant in
Straubing, Germany, and thorough process demonstration we are now ready to
scale-up to the next level", explains Markus Rarbach, Head of Start-up Business
Biofuels & Derivatives at Clariant. "It is the next big step into an attractive
market and a significant advancement in the successful commercialization of this
highly innovative and sustainable technology". The investment also brings
substantial economic benefits to the region. By locally sourcing feedstock,
greenhouse gas savings can be maximized and additional business opportunities
arise in the region along the value chain."
Next steps are detailed engineering studies before the ground breaking and start
of construction, which is planned for 2018. The plant is anticipated to deliver
its first batch of product in 2020. Peak sales from the sunliquid(®) cellulosic
ethanol plant are expected to be in the mid double-digit million range. This
achievement is part of and results from Clariant's biotechnology innovation
expertise[1].
At full capacity, the new plant will process approximately 250.000 tons of wheat
straw and other cereal straw annually, which will be sourced from local farmers.
Co-products from the process will be used for the generation of renewable energy
with the goal of making the plant independent from fossil energy sources.
Therefore, the resulting cellulosic ethanol is an almost carbon neutral advanced
biofuel.
Cellulosic ethanol is an advanced and truly sustainable biofuel which is almost
carbon neutral. It is produced from agricultural residue such as wheat straw and
corn stover that is obtained from farmers. The straw is converted into
cellulosic sugars followed by fermentation of cellulosic sugars to cellulosic
ethanol. By using agricultural residue, cellulosic ethanol can extend current
biofuels production to new feedstocks and improved performance. Cellulosic
sugars also have the potential to serve as a building block for future
production of bio-based chemicals.
The sunliquid(®) technology offers a completely integrated process design built
on established process technology. Innovative technology features like the
integrated production of feedstock and process specific enzymes and simultaneous
C5 and C6 sugars fermentation ensure best in class commercial performance.
sunliquid(® )is a registered trademark of Clariant.
Corporate Media Relations Investor Relations
Jochen Dubiel Anja Pomrehn
Phone +41 61 469 63 63 Phone +41 61 469 67 45
jochen.dubiel(at)clariant.com anja.pomrehn(at)clariant.com
Claudia Kamensky Maria Ivek
Phone +41 61 469 63 63 Phone +41 61 469 63 73
claudia.kamensky(at)clariant.com maria.ivek(at)clariant.com
Thijs Bouwens
Phone +41 61 469 63 63
thijs.bouwens(at)clariant.com
www.clariant.com
Clariant is a globally leading specialty chemicals company, based in Muttenz
near Basel/Switzerland. On 31 December 2016 the company employed a total
workforce of 17 442. In the financial year 2016, Clariant recorded sales of
CHF 5.847 billion for its continuing businesses. The company reports in four
business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics &
Coatings. Clariant's corporate strategy is based on five pillars: focus on
innovation through R&D, add value with sustainability, reposition portfolio,
intensify growth, and increase profitability.
www.sunliquid.com
sunliquid(®) is an innovative biotechnological method for manufacturing
cellulosic ethanol from agricultural residues such as cereal straw, corn
stover or sugarcane bagasse. In the completely integrated process, highly
optimized, raw material-specific biocatalysts decompose cellulose and
hemicellulose in high yields with stable processing conditions into
fermentable sugar. The process-integrated production of the biocatalysts
offers flexibility and reduces production costs. In the next step, C5 as well
as C6 sugar can be converted into ethanol with a new fermentation organism,
thereby raising the ethanol yield by about 50 percent. A highly optimized
purification process is instrumental in enabling all the energy required for
the process to be derived from the insoluble residue lignin. The resulting
cellulosic ethanol saves around 95% of CO2 emissions when compared to fossil
gasoline. Since July 2012, Clariant has been operating a pre-commercial plant
in Straubing, which produces up to 1,000 metric tons of cellulosic ethanol
from around 4,500 metric tons of raw material every year.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
[1] The project receives funding from the European Union's Seventh Framework
Program for research, technological development and demonstration under Grant
Agreement no. 322386 and from the Bio-Based Industries Joint Undertaking under
the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation program under grant
agreement No 709606.
