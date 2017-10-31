Business News

Clariant to build flagship sunliquid® cellulosic ethanol plant in Romania

* Clariant approves the investment in a new full-scale commercial

cellulosic ethanol plant based on its sunliquid(®) technology

* Further step for the commercialization of bio-ethanol, licenses and

enzymes

* Mid double-digit million peak sales potential from sunliquid(®)

cellulosic ethanol







Muttenz, October 31, 2017 - Clariant, a world leader in specialty chemicals,

today announced the approval by the Board of Directors to invest in a new full-

scale commercial plant for the production of cellulosic ethanol from

agricultural residues using its sunliquid(®) technology. The new plant, with an

annual production capacity of 50.000 tons, will be built in the southwestern

part of Romania. The facility will be a flagship site, confirming

competitiveness and sustainability of the sunliquid(®) technology at commercial

scale thus supporting Clariant's sunliquid(®) licensing business strategy.



"Clariant is continually investing in the development of sustainable products

and innovative solutions such as sunliquid(®). This pioneering process

demonstrates the production of efficient and sustainable advanced biofuels and

has great potential as a technology platform for a variety of bio-based

materials. It is a further illustration 0f Clariant's successful innovation

strategy, as this technology provides additional growth potential to an already

strong portfolio", says Christian Kohlpaintner, Member of the Executive

Committee at Clariant.



To further focus on the commercialization of bio-ethanol, licenses and enzymes,

Clariant has set-up a new Business Line Biofuels & Derivatives, as part of the



Business Area Catalysis. As of January 2018, all activities and costs related to

the sunliquid(®) technology platform will be transferred from Corporate Costs to

the Business Line Biofuels & Derivatives.



In September this year, Clariant already announced a successful step towards

increasing the commercial attractiveness of its sunliquid(®) technology by

signing the first technology license agreement with Enviral, a member of the

Envien Group.



"After five years of operating our pre-commercial sunliquid(®) plant in

Straubing, Germany, and thorough process demonstration we are now ready to

scale-up to the next level", explains Markus Rarbach, Head of Start-up Business

Biofuels & Derivatives at Clariant. "It is the next big step into an attractive

market and a significant advancement in the successful commercialization of this

highly innovative and sustainable technology". The investment also brings

substantial economic benefits to the region. By locally sourcing feedstock,

greenhouse gas savings can be maximized and additional business opportunities

arise in the region along the value chain."



Next steps are detailed engineering studies before the ground breaking and start

of construction, which is planned for 2018. The plant is anticipated to deliver

its first batch of product in 2020. Peak sales from the sunliquid(®) cellulosic

ethanol plant are expected to be in the mid double-digit million range. This

achievement is part of and results from Clariant's biotechnology innovation

expertise[1].



At full capacity, the new plant will process approximately 250.000 tons of wheat

straw and other cereal straw annually, which will be sourced from local farmers.

Co-products from the process will be used for the generation of renewable energy

with the goal of making the plant independent from fossil energy sources.

Therefore, the resulting cellulosic ethanol is an almost carbon neutral advanced

biofuel.



Cellulosic ethanol is an advanced and truly sustainable biofuel which is almost

carbon neutral. It is produced from agricultural residue such as wheat straw and

corn stover that is obtained from farmers. The straw is converted into

cellulosic sugars followed by fermentation of cellulosic sugars to cellulosic

ethanol. By using agricultural residue, cellulosic ethanol can extend current

biofuels production to new feedstocks and improved performance. Cellulosic

sugars also have the potential to serve as a building block for future

production of bio-based chemicals.



The sunliquid(®) technology offers a completely integrated process design built

on established process technology. Innovative technology features like the

integrated production of feedstock and process specific enzymes and simultaneous

C5 and C6 sugars fermentation ensure best in class commercial performance.



sunliquid(® )is a registered trademark of Clariant.



Clariant is a globally leading specialty chemicals company, based in Muttenz

near Basel/Switzerland. On 31 December 2016 the company employed a total

workforce of 17 442. In the financial year 2016, Clariant recorded sales of

CHF 5.847 billion for its continuing businesses. The company reports in four

business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics &

Coatings. Clariant's corporate strategy is based on five pillars: focus on

innovation through R&D, add value with sustainability, reposition portfolio,

intensify growth, and increase profitability.





www.sunliquid.com



sunliquid(®) is an innovative biotechnological method for manufacturing

cellulosic ethanol from agricultural residues such as cereal straw, corn

stover or sugarcane bagasse. In the completely integrated process, highly

optimized, raw material-specific biocatalysts decompose cellulose and

hemicellulose in high yields with stable processing conditions into

fermentable sugar. The process-integrated production of the biocatalysts

offers flexibility and reduces production costs. In the next step, C5 as well

as C6 sugar can be converted into ethanol with a new fermentation organism,

thereby raising the ethanol yield by about 50 percent. A highly optimized

purification process is instrumental in enabling all the energy required for

the process to be derived from the insoluble residue lignin. The resulting

cellulosic ethanol saves around 95% of CO2 emissions when compared to fossil

gasoline. Since July 2012, Clariant has been operating a pre-commercial plant

in Straubing, which produces up to 1,000 metric tons of cellulosic ethanol

from around 4,500 metric tons of raw material every year.













[1] The project receives funding from the European Union's Seventh Framework

Program for research, technological development and demonstration under Grant

Agreement no. 322386 and from the Bio-Based Industries Joint Undertaking under

the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation program under grant

agreement No 709606.



