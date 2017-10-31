Business News

Gemalto LTE-M IoT technology paves the way for widespread adoption

Verizon certifies Gemalto LTE-M platform that delivers highly efficient 4G IoT

Provides compatibility with Gemalto's On Demand Connectivity for simplified IoT

Amsterdam - October 31(st), 2017 - Billions of new Internet of Things (IoT)

devices are expected before 2020[1] but the majority of these do not require the

full capabilities of 4G cellular networks. Emerging Low-Power Wide-Area wireless

technologies, including LTE-M and NB-IoT, allow devices to efficiently connect

to existing 4G networks. Gemalto's LTE Cat M1 IoT module is now certified by

Verizon. With very low power consumption, these new modules will expand the use

of cellular connections in applications such as security systems, points of

sale, vending and eHealth solutions.



Compatible with Gemalto eSIM and Remote Provisioning

The revolutionary Cinterion(®) IoT module is compatible with Gemalto's embedded

SIM (eSIM). Integrating an eSIM inside the module for the first time streamlines

the process of connecting with confidence and simplifies solution design by

combining two components into one. In addition, this module supports remote

device updates and Quality of Service management over the lifetime of the

Groundbreaking power saving features extend battery life

The module features a proprietary solution for exceptionally quick wake-up times

that are 15 times faster than traditional solutions. This preserves power and

improves responsiveness, which are essential elements for power sensitive,

battery-operated IoT applications.



"The Cinterion LTE-M platform blends efficient connectivity and streamlined

design to enable and accelerate new IoT applications and improve Total Cost of

Ownership," said Andreas Haegele, SVP IoT Products, Gemalto. "With decades of



experience in provisioning services and more than 50 global MNO references for

On-Demand Connectivity, Gemalto is in the lead position to help drive adoption

and transform the way IoT technology is deployed in the future."



About Gemalto



Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,

with 2016 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.

We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.



From secure software to biometrics and encryption, our technologies and services

enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data so

they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected objects, the

cloud and in between.



Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise

security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and

objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to

deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.



Our 15,000+ employees operate out of 112 offices, 43 personalization and data

centers, and 30 research and software development centers located in 48

countries.



For more information visit www.gemalto.com, or follow (at)gemalto on Twitter.





Gemalto media contacts:







Tauri Cox Kristel Teyras Shintaro Suzuki

Americas Europe Middle East & Asia Pacific

+1 512 257 3916 Africa +65 6317 8266

philippe.benitez(at)gemalto.com +33 1 55 01 57 89 shintaro.suzuki(at)gemalto.com

kristel.teyras(at)gemalto.com











