Gemalto LTE-M IoT technology paves the way for widespread adoption

Verizon certifies Gemalto LTE-M platform that delivers highly efficient 4G IoT
connectivity
Provides compatibility with Gemalto's On Demand Connectivity for simplified IoT
remote subscription management
Amsterdam - October 31(st), 2017 - Billions of new Internet of Things (IoT)
devices are expected before 2020[1] but the majority of these do not require the
full capabilities of 4G cellular networks. Emerging Low-Power Wide-Area wireless
technologies, including LTE-M and NB-IoT, allow devices to efficiently connect
to existing 4G networks. Gemalto's LTE Cat M1 IoT module is now certified by
Verizon. With very low power consumption, these new modules will expand the use
of cellular connections in applications such as security systems, points of
sale, vending and eHealth solutions.
Compatible with Gemalto eSIM and Remote Provisioning
The revolutionary Cinterion(®) IoT module is compatible with Gemalto's embedded
SIM (eSIM). Integrating an eSIM inside the module for the first time streamlines
the process of connecting with confidence and simplifies solution design by
combining two components into one. In addition, this module supports remote
device updates and Quality of Service management over the lifetime of the
device.
Groundbreaking power saving features extend battery life
The module features a proprietary solution for exceptionally quick wake-up times
that are 15 times faster than traditional solutions. This preserves power and
improves responsiveness, which are essential elements for power sensitive,
battery-operated IoT applications.
"The Cinterion LTE-M platform blends efficient connectivity and streamlined
design to enable and accelerate new IoT applications and improve Total Cost of
Ownership," said Andreas Haegele, SVP IoT Products, Gemalto. "With decades of
More information:
experience in provisioning services and more than 50 global MNO references for
On-Demand Connectivity, Gemalto is in the lead position to help drive adoption
and transform the way IoT technology is deployed in the future."
About Gemalto
Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,
with 2016 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.
We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.
From secure software to biometrics and encryption, our technologies and services
enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data so
they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected objects, the
cloud and in between.
Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise
security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and
objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to
deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.
Our 15,000+ employees operate out of 112 offices, 43 personalization and data
centers, and 30 research and software development centers located in 48
countries.
For more information visit www.gemalto.com, or follow (at)gemalto on Twitter.
[1] IHS as reported by Forbes
