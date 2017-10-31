Business News

Clariant again grows sales, increases profitability and is well on track to meet 2017 outlook

Clariant AG /

Clariant again grows sales, increases profitability and is well on track to meet

2017 outlook

* Sales for the first nine months rose by 10 % in local currency to

CHF 4.698 billion

* EBITDA before exceptional items improved significantly by 10 %

* EBITDA margin before exceptional items increased to 15.3 %

* 2017 outlook confirmed









"Clariant continues to consistently and successfully deliver on its strategy.

With an excellent 10 % growth in both sales and profitability in the first nine

months of the year we are well on track to achieve our targets," said CEO

Hariolf Kottmann. "Our achievements are based on innovation, sustainability and

on the endless commitment of our employees. Leveraging innovation throughout our

portfolio is also exemplified by today's announcement of the commercialization

of bio-ethanol with the related licenses and enzymes. We expect mid double-digit

million sales potential from the sunliquid(®) cellulosic ethanol production

alone, a clear illustration of our innovation competence in biotechnology. For

2017, we are confident that we will achieve our targets, i.e. growth in local

currency, progression in operating cash flow, absolute EBITDA and EBITDA margin

before exceptional items in spite of a temporarily weaker cash flow in the first

half."







Key Financial Data



Third Quarter Nine Months

in CHF million 2017 2016 % CHF % LC 2017 2016 % CHF % LC





Sales 1 566 1 400 12 12 4 698 4 299 9 10



EBITDA before exceptional 235 208 13 12 717 652 10 10

items



- margin 15.0 % 14.9 % 15.3 % 15.2 %

Nine Months 2017 - Further sales and profitability improvement



Muttenz, October 31, 2017 - Clariant, a world leader in specialty chemicals,

today announced nine months 2017 sales of CHF 4.698 billion, compared to

CHF 4.299 billion in 2016. This corresponds to a 10 % growth in local currency

driven by contributions from all Business Areas, with notable double-digit gains

from Catalysis and Natural Resources. Organic sales rose by 6 % in local

currency, as a result of higher volumes.



Growth was strongest in North America and in the Middle East & Africa, where

sales in both regions rose by 16 % in local currency. In Asia, sales increased

by 12 % supported by brisk growth in China and Southeast Asia. Sales in Europe

increased by a solid 8 %. Latin America had a slight negative growth of 1 %, due

to the still challenging macroeconomic environment which, however, shows signs

of improvement.



Care Chemicals and Catalysis both reflected ongoing strong expansion. Sales in

Care Chemicals rose by 9 % in local currency with strong Consumer Care and

Industrial Applications businesses. Catalysis sales advanced by 19 %, with

organic sales growth of 14 %.



Natural Resources sales climbed by 18 %, mainly influenced by the 2016 Kel-Tech

and

X-Chem acquisitions in North America. Organic sales in Natural Resources grew by

3 %, driven by growth in Functional Minerals. In Plastics & Coatings, sales

advanced by 5 % with continuing expansion in all three Business Units

particularly in China.



EBITDA before exceptional items climbed by 10 % in Swiss francs and reached

CHF 717 million, compared to CHF 652 million in the previous year. The enhanced

profitability was primarily attributable to the upswing in Catalysis and the

continuing positive development in Plastics & Coatings.



As a result, the corresponding 15.3 % EBITDA margin before exceptional items

further advanced compared to the previous year's 15.2 %.







Third Quarter 2017 - Continued sales and absolute EBITDA momentum



In the third quarter of 2017, sales growth accelerated by 12 % in local currency

to CHF 1.566 billion. Organic sales growth, excluding the impact of the

acquisitions and the full consolidation of the Süd-Chemie India Pvt Ltd joint

venture, was up 9 % in local currency. This sales advancement was driven by

higher volumes.



From a regional perspective, sales in North America grew by 22 % in local

currency. Excluding acquisitions, North American sales improved significantly by

8 %. Sales in Asia advanced by 15 % in local currency, in the

Middle East & Africa by 25 % and in Europe by 6 % in local currency. Latin

American sales increased by 3 % despite the continued challenging economic

environment.



Care Chemicals delivered a sales growth of 10 % in local currency driven by

higher volumes. Catalysis sales soared by 33 % with strong 27 % organic growth.

Natural Resources sales rose by 16 % lifted by acquisitions while organic sales

increased by 3 % despite the one-time negative impact from tropical storm

Harvey. Plastics & Coatings improved by 7 % on the back of strong Additives and

Masterbatches.



EBITDA before exceptional items rose by 13 % in Swiss francs to CHF 235 million

driven by the upswing in Catalysis, the increase in Care Chemicals and the

contribution from Plastics & Coatings. The EBITDA margin before exceptional

items on a Group level increased accordingly to 15.0 % from 14.9 % in the

previous year.









Outlook 2017 confirmed - Continued progression in profitability and operating

cash flow generation



Clariant expects the uncertain environment, characterized by a high volatility

in commodity prices, currencies as well as political uncertainties, to continue.

In emerging markets, we anticipate the economic environment to remain unchanged;

we expect growth in the United States and in Europe to continue.



For 2017, in spite of a continued challenging economic environment, Clariant is

confident to be able to achieve growth in local currency, as well as progression

in operating cash flow, absolute EBITDA and EBITDA margin before exceptional

items.



Clariant confirms its mid-term target of reaching a position in the top tier of

the specialty chemicals industry. This corresponds to an EBITDA margin before

exceptional items in the range of 16 % to 19 % and a return on invested capital

(ROIC) above the peer group average.







Corporate Media Relations Investor Relations



Jochen Dubiel Anja Pomrehn



Phone +41 61 469 63 63 Phone +41 61 469 67 45

jochen.dubiel(at)clariant.com anja.pomrehn(at)clariant.com



Thijs Bouwens Maria Ivek



Phone +41 61 469 63 63 Phone +41 61 469 63 73

thijs.bouwens(at)clariant.com maria.ivek(at)clariant.com



Press Release english:

http://www.clariant.com/9M_2017_EN







