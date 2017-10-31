(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Cancellation of publicly held Actelion shares and delisting from SIX Swiss
Exchange as of November 7, 2017
ALLSCHWIL/BASEL, SWITZERLAND - October 31, 2017 - By decision dated October 25,
2017, the Cantonal Court of the Canton of Basel-Landschaft cancelled all
publicly held registered shares of Actelion Ltd (Actelion) with a nominal value
of CHF 0.50 each (the Actelion Shares) based on article 137 of the Federal Act
on Financial Market Infrastructures and Market Conduct in Securities and
Derivatives Trading (Financial Market Infrastructure Act).
The holders of the cancelled Actelion Shares will be paid a cash compensation in
the amount of USD 280 for each cancelled Actelion Share, corresponding to the
offer price paid by Janssen Holding GmbH, an indirect subsidiary of Johnson &
Johnson, in its public tender offer for all publicly held Actelion Shares. The
settlement and payment of the compensation to the remaining minority
shareholders of Actelion will take place on or around November 10, 2017.
By decision dated April 18, 2017, SIX Exchange Regulation approved the delisting
of the Actelion Shares from SIX Swiss Exchange. By decision dated October 30,
2017, SIX Exchange Regulation determined that the last day of trading of the
Actelion Shares will be November 6, 2017 and that the Actelion Shares will be
delisted from SIX Swiss Exchange on November 7, 2017.
###
NOTES TO EDITORS
About Johnson & Johnson
Caring for the world, one person at a time, inspires and unites the people of
Johnson & Johnson. We embrace research and science - bringing innovative ideas,
More information:
products and services to advance the health and well-being of people. Our
approximately 130,800 employees at more than 250 Johnson & Johnson operating
companies work with partners in health care to touch the lives of over a billion
people every day, throughout the world.
About the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson
At the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, we are working to
create a world without disease. Transforming lives by finding new and better
ways to prevent, intercept, treat and cure disease inspires us. We bring
together the best minds and pursue the most promising science. We are Janssen.
We collaborate with the world for the health of everyone in it. Learn more at
www.janssen.com. Follow us at www.twitter.com/JanssenUS and
www.twitter.com/JanssenGlobal.
About Actelion Ltd
In June 2017, Actelion became part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of
Johnson & Johnson. Actelion's medicines help expand and strengthen Janssen's
portfolio with leading, differentiated in-market medicines and promising late-
stage compounds. Janssen has added Pulmonary Hypertension as a therapeutic area
of focus to maintain the leadership position Actelion has built in this
important disease area.
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations - Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd
+41 61 565 6565
www.actelion.com
