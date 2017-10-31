Business News

Cancellation of publicly held Actelion shares and delisting from SIX Swiss Exchange as of November 7, 2017

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd /

Cancellation of publicly held Actelion shares and delisting from SIX Swiss

Exchange as of November 7, 2017

ALLSCHWIL/BASEL, SWITZERLAND - October 31, 2017 - By decision dated October 25,

2017, the Cantonal Court of the Canton of Basel-Landschaft cancelled all

publicly held registered shares of Actelion Ltd (Actelion) with a nominal value

of CHF 0.50 each (the Actelion Shares) based on article 137 of the Federal Act

on Financial Market Infrastructures and Market Conduct in Securities and

Derivatives Trading (Financial Market Infrastructure Act).



The holders of the cancelled Actelion Shares will be paid a cash compensation in

the amount of USD 280 for each cancelled Actelion Share, corresponding to the

offer price paid by Janssen Holding GmbH, an indirect subsidiary of Johnson &

Johnson, in its public tender offer for all publicly held Actelion Shares. The

settlement and payment of the compensation to the remaining minority

shareholders of Actelion will take place on or around November 10, 2017.



By decision dated April 18, 2017, SIX Exchange Regulation approved the delisting

of the Actelion Shares from SIX Swiss Exchange. By decision dated October 30,

2017, SIX Exchange Regulation determined that the last day of trading of the

Actelion Shares will be November 6, 2017 and that the Actelion Shares will be

delisted from SIX Swiss Exchange on November 7, 2017.



About Johnson & Johnson



Caring for the world, one person at a time, inspires and unites the people of

Johnson & Johnson. We embrace research and science - bringing innovative ideas,



products and services to advance the health and well-being of people. Our

approximately 130,800 employees at more than 250 Johnson & Johnson operating

companies work with partners in health care to touch the lives of over a billion

people every day, throughout the world.



About the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson



At the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, we are working to

create a world without disease. Transforming lives by finding new and better

ways to prevent, intercept, treat and cure disease inspires us. We bring

together the best minds and pursue the most promising science. We are Janssen.

We collaborate with the world for the health of everyone in it. Learn more at

www.janssen.com. Follow us at www.twitter.com/JanssenUS and

www.twitter.com/JanssenGlobal.



About Actelion Ltd



In June 2017, Actelion became part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of

Johnson & Johnson. Actelion's medicines help expand and strengthen Janssen's

portfolio with leading, differentiated in-market medicines and promising late-

stage compounds. Janssen has added Pulmonary Hypertension as a therapeutic area

of focus to maintain the leadership position Actelion has built in this

important disease area.



NOTE TO INVESTORS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the

Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the acquisition of

Actelion Ltd. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking

statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events.

If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or

uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the

expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties

include, but are not limited to: risks and uncertainties related to the ability

of the Johnson & Johnson family of companies to successfully integrate the

products, employees/operations and clinical work of Actelion, as well as the

ability to ensure continued performance or market growth of Actelion's products;

the potential that the expected benefits and opportunities of the transaction

may not be realized or may take longer to realize than expected; challenges

inherent in product research and development, including the uncertainty of

clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial

success for new and existing products; competition, including technological

advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; adverse litigation

or government action; challenges to patents; changes to applicable laws and

regulations, including domestic and foreign health care reforms; changes in

behavior and spending patterns or financial distress of purchasers of health

care products and services; manufacturing difficulties and delays; product

efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action;

and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and description

of these risks, uncertainties and other factors and the general risks associated

with the respective businesses of Johnson & Johnson and Actelion can be found in

Johnson & Johnson's publicly available filings with the U.S. Securities and

Exchange Commission, and Actelion's publicly available filings on its website.

Copies of these filings, as well as subsequent filings, are available online at

www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com, www.actelion.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as

a result of new information or future events or developments.



