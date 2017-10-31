Business News

Novartis submits application to FDA for KymriahTM (tisagenlecleucel) in adult patients with r/r DLBCL, seeking second indication for first-ever FDA approved CAR-T therapy

* Submission based on updated analyses from global, multi-center Phase II

JULIET study, which met primary endpoint, including 6-month data to be

presented at ASH 2017

* Kymriah has demonstrated durable response rates in r/r DLBCL, a highly

aggressive and difficult-to-treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is fatal in

nearly 40% of patients due to relapsed or refractory disease



* Novartis plans to submit an application for marketing authorization with the

European Medicines Agency (EMA) in both DLBCL and pediatric ALL later this

year



Basel, October 31, 2017 - Novartis today announced that the company has

submitted a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) to the US Food and

Drug Administration (FDA) for Kymriah(TM) (tisagenlecleucel) suspension for

intravenous infusion, formerly CTL019, for the treatment of adult patients with

relapsed or refractory (r/r) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who are

ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT). In April 2017, Novartis

received Breakthrough Therapy designation for r/r DLBCL which, if approved,

would be the second indication for Kymriah. In August 2017, Kymriah became the

first available chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy when it

received FDA approval five weeks prior to its PDUFA date and was launched for

patients up to 25 years of age with B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic

leukemia (ALL) that is refractory or has relapsed at least twice. Kymriah is a

novel immunocellular therapy and a one-time treatment that uses a patient's own



T cells to fight cancer.



"Kymriah represents a historic breakthrough in the evolution of individualized

immunotherapy and we are committed to bringing this innovation to as many

patients who may benefit as possible," said Vas Narasimhan, Global Head of Drug

Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis. "The response rates we've seen

in the JULIET trial show that Kymriah has the potential to transform treatment

for these patients and we look forward to collaborating with the FDA to make it

available to patients for this second indication."



DLBCL is the most common form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), a cancer of the

lymphatic system, accounting for up to 40% of all NHL cases globally[1]. Roughly

50-60% of patients with DLBCL achieve and maintain complete remission after

first-line therapy; however, roughly one-third of patients relapse after

receiving first-line treatment[2],[3]. Only about 25% of patients with r/r DLBCL

are eligible for ASCT, the mainstay of secondary treatment. If left untreated,

r/r DLBCL has a life expectancy of three to four months[2].



"The approval of tisagenlecleucel in the treatment of children and young adults

with second relapse or refractory B-cell ALL was a watershed moment in the

journey for researchers to develop immunocellular therapies," said Stephen

Schuster, MD, director of the Lymphoma Program and Lymphoma Translational

Research, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine. "The data show

this therapy could change the treatment paradigm for patients with r/r DLBCL as

we've seen durable complete responses in patients who previously relapsed or

were refractory to prior therapies, and this second filing is a significant step

toward realizing its potential for even more patients who are currently battling

fatal blood cancers."



Kymriah is an innovative immunocellular therapy that is a one-time treatment.

Kymriah uses the 4-1BB costimulatory domain in its chimeric antigen receptor to

enhance cellular expansion and persistence. In 2012, Novartis and the University

of Pennsylvania (Penn) entered into a global collaboration to further research,

develop and commercialize CAR-T cell therapies, including Kymriah, for the

investigational treatment of cancers.



The submission is based on results from the Novartis-sponsored, global, multi-

center Phase II JULIET study (NCT02445248), the first global, multi-center

registration study for Kymriah in adult patients with r/r DLBCL. JULIET was

conducted in collaboration with Penn and is the largest study examining a CAR-T

therapy exclusively in DLBCL, enrolling patients from 27 sites in 10 countries

across the US, Canada, Europe, Australia and Japan. Data from the six-month

primary analysis of JULIET will be presented at the annual meeting of the

American Society of Hematology (ASH) in December 2017.



Novartis plans to submit an additional application for marketing authorization

for Kymriah with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in both DLBCL and pediatric

ALL later this year. Novartis plans additional regulatory filings for Kymriah

outside the US and EU in 2018.



About CAR-T

CAR-T is different from typical small molecule or biologic therapies because it

is manufactured for each individual patient using their own cells. During the

treatment process, T cells are drawn from a patient's blood and reprogrammed in

the laboratory to create T cells that are genetically coded to hunt the

patient's cancer cells and other B cells expressing a particular antigen.



About Kymriah Manufacturing

Kymriah is manufactured for each individual patient using their own cells at the

Novartis Morris Plains, New Jersey facility. Novartis has successfully

demonstrated a 22-day turnaround time for manufacturing Kymriah in the

commercial setting, and this will continue to be the target. The reliable and

integrated manufacturing and supply chain platform for Kymriah allows for an

individualized treatment approach on a global scale. The process includes

cryopreservation of a patient's harvested (or leukapheresed) cells, giving

treating physicians and centers the flexibility to initiate therapy with Kymriah

based on the individual patient's condition.



Building on the company's experience, having manufactured CAR-T cells for over

250 patients from 11 countries across various indications in clinical trials, it

has demonstrated a high-quality and reproducible product. Novartis continues to

advance its CAR-T manufacturing expertise and make investments to support the

anticipated demand to meet the needs of patients.



Novartis Leadership in Immuno-Oncology

Novartis is at the forefront of investigational immunocellular therapy as the

first pharmaceutical company to initiate global CAR-T trials, and has

significantly invested in CAR-T research and worked with pioneers in the field.

Active research programs are underway targeting other hematologic malignancies

and solid tumors, and include efforts focused on next generation CAR-Ts that

involve simplified manufacturing schemes and gene edited cells.



Kymriah(TM) (tisagenlecleucel) Important Safety information (for pediatric and

young adult patients with B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia)

The full prescribing information, including Boxed WARNING, for Kymriah can be

found at:

https://www.pharma.us.novartis.com/sites/www.pharma.us.novartis.com/files/kymria

h.pdf



Kymriah may cause side effects that are severe or life-threatening, such as

Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) or Neurological Toxicities. Patients with CRS

may experience symptoms including high fever, difficulty breathing,

chills/shaking chills, severe nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, severe muscle or

joint pain, very low blood pressure, or dizziness/lightheadedness. Patients may

be admitted to the hospital for CRS and treated with other medications.



Patients with neurological toxicities may experience symptoms such as altered or

decreased consciousness, headaches, delirium, confusion, agitation, anxiety,

seizures, difficulty speaking and understanding, or loss of balance. Patients

should be advised to call their health care provider or get emergency help right

away if they experience any of these signs and symptoms of CRS or neurological

toxicities.



Because of the risk of CRS and neurological toxicities, Kymriah is only

available through a restricted program under a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation

Strategy (REMS) in the US called Kymriah REMS.



Serious allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, may occur after Kymriah

infusion.

Kymriah can increase the risk of life-threatening infections that may lead to

death. Patients should be advised to tell their health care provider right away

if they develop fever, chills, or any signs or symptoms of an infection.



Patients may experience prolonged low blood cell counts (cytopenia), where one

or more types of blood cells (red blood cells, white blood cells, or platelets)

are decreased. The patient's health care provider will do blood tests to check

all of their blood cell counts after treatment with Kymriah. Patients should be

advised to tell their health care provider right away if they get a fever, are

feeling tired, or have bruising or bleeding.



Patients may experience hypogammaglobulinemia, a condition in which the level of

immunoglobulins (antibodies) in the blood is low and the risk of infection is

increased. It is expected that patients may develop hypogammaglobulinemia with

Kymriah, and may need to receive immunoglobulin replacement for an indefinite

amount of time following treatment with Kymriah. Patients should tell their

health care provider about their treatment with Kymriah before receiving a live

virus vaccine.



After treatment with Kymriah, patients will be monitored life-long by their

health care provider, as they may develop secondary cancers or recurrence of

their leukemia.



Patients should not drive, operate heavy machinery, or do other dangerous

activities for 8 weeks after receiving Kymriah because the treatment can cause

temporary memory and coordination problems, including sleepiness, confusion,

weakness, dizziness, and seizures.



Some of the most common side effects of Kymriah are difficulty breathing, fever

(100.4°F/38°C or higher), chills/shaking chills, confusion, severe nausea,

vomiting and diarrhea, severe muscle or joint pain, very low blood pressure, and

dizziness/lightheadedness. However, these are not all of the possible side

effects of Kymriah. Patients should talk to their health care provider for

medical advice about side effects.



Prior to a female patient starting treatment with Kymriah, their health care

provider may do a pregnancy test. There is no information available for Kymriah

use in pregnant or breast-feeding women. Therefore, Kymriah is not recommended

for women who are pregnant or breast feeding. If either sex partner has received

Kymriah, patients should talk to their health care provider about birth control

and pregnancy.



Patients should tell their health care provider about all the medicines they

take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and

herbal supplements.



After receiving Kymriah, patients should be advised that some commercial HIV

tests may cause a false positive test result. Patients should also be advised

not to donate blood, organs, or tissues and cells for transplantation after

receiving Kymriah.



Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the

United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking

statements can generally be identified by words such as "potential," "can,"

"will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"

"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express or

implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or

labeling for the investigational or approved products described in this press

release, regarding our ability to implement, scale and sustain commercial

manufacturing for the investigational or approved products described in this

press release, regarding our ability to build and sustain a network of treatment

centers to offer the investigational or approved products described in this

press release, or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You

should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking

statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future

events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and

uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize,

or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary

materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be

no guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in this

press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional

indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Neither can

there be any guarantee that Novartis will successfully implement, scale and

sustain commercial manufacturing for the investigational or approved products

described in this press release, or successfully build and sustain a network of

treatment centers to offer the investigational or approved products described in

this press release. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be

commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations regarding

such products could be affected by, among other things, our ability to

successfully implement, scale and sustain commercial manufacturing and build and

sustain a network of treatment centers; the uncertainties inherent in research

and development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of

existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation

generally; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property

protection; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and patients;

global trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor

and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures; general economic and

industry conditions, including the effects of the persistently weak economic and

financial environment in many countries; safety, quality or manufacturing

issues, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form

20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not

undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in

this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



About Novartis

Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving

needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis

offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines,

cost-saving generic and biosimilar pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has

leading positions globally in each of these areas. In 2016, the Group achieved

net sales of USD 48.5 billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to

approximately USD 9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately

121,000 full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in

approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information, please visit

http://www.novartis.com.



Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow (at)Novartis at

http://twitter.com/novartis and (at)NovartisCancer at

http://twitter.com/novartiscancer

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit www.novartis.com/news/media-

library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations(at)novartis.com



References

[1] World Health Organization. Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Review of cancer

medicines on the WHO list of essential medicines. Available at:

http://www.who.int/selection_medicines/committees/expert/20/applications/Diffuse

LargeBCellLymphoma.pdf. Accessed October 2017

[2] Friedberg JW (2011) Relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Hematology Am Soc Hematol Educ Program 2011 498-505. Accessed October 2017.

[3] Raut, L., Chakrabarti, P. "Management of relapsed-refractory diffuse large B

cell lymphoma." South Asian J Can, 2014 Jan-Mar; 3(1): 66-70.



# # #



