Basel, Switzerland, October 31, 2017 - Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN)
reported today that Prof. Achim Kaufhold will retire after seven years with the
company. Basilea named Dr. Marc Engelhardt, currently Basilea's Head of
Development, to succeed Prof. Kaufhold in the role of Chief Medical Officer and
as a member of the Management Committee effective January 1, 2018.
Dr. Engelhardt joined Basilea in 2010 as Head of Clinical Research. In 2012, he
was promoted to Head of Development. In this role Dr. Engelhardt led Basilea's
clinical research and development group, and acted as Prof. Kaufhold's deputy.
Prior to joining Basilea, Dr. Engelhardt served as Global Program Medical
Director at Novartis Pharma AG in Basel, before which he held various positions
with increasing responsibility at Bracco-Altana, Konstanz, Germany and Bracco
Diagnostics in Princeton, NJ, USA.
Dr. Engelhardt holds a medical degree and a PhD from the University
Frankfurt/Main, Germany and is board certified in internal medicine.
Ronald Scott, Basilea's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are very pleased
that Dr. Engelhardt will assume the role of Chief Medical Officer of our company
following Prof. Kaufhold's retirement at the beginning of next year. Dr.
Engelhardt has profound knowledge and broad experience in pharmaceutical
development and operations, from early stage development to the commercial
phase. He has successfully led Basilea's global development strategy and
operations. Dr. Engelhardt is uniquely qualified as a longstanding member of
Basilea's development department management team and Prof. Kaufhold's deputy to
More information:
succeed Prof. Kaufhold as Chief Medical Officer."
Ronald Scott further commented: "Achim Kaufhold joined Basilea in 2010 and has
significantly contributed to the company's success. Under his leadership,
Basilea brought two novel hospital anti-infectives, the antifungal Cresemba and
the antibiotic Zevtera, from the clinical stage to the market. In addition,
under Achim's leadership, significant achievements were made in Basilea's early
and late stage clinical development programs. Additionally, he led the team as
it obtained regulatory approvals to initiate a Phase 3 program with the goal of
registering Zevtera in the U.S. We sincerely thank Achim for his commitment and
his valuable contribution to Basilea's progress during the past years."
About Basilea
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company
developing products that address the medical challenge of increasing resistance
and non-response to current treatment options in the therapeutic areas of
bacterial infections, fungal infections and cancer. The company is committed to
discovering, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products
to meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening
conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland
and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional information can be
found at Basilea's website www.basilea.com.
