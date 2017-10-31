Business News

Basilea's Chief Medical Officer Prof. Achim Kaufhold to retire and Dr. Marc Engelhardt named as successor

Basel, Switzerland, October 31, 2017 - Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN)

reported today that Prof. Achim Kaufhold will retire after seven years with the

company. Basilea named Dr. Marc Engelhardt, currently Basilea's Head of

Development, to succeed Prof. Kaufhold in the role of Chief Medical Officer and

as a member of the Management Committee effective January 1, 2018.



Dr. Engelhardt joined Basilea in 2010 as Head of Clinical Research. In 2012, he

was promoted to Head of Development. In this role Dr. Engelhardt led Basilea's

clinical research and development group, and acted as Prof. Kaufhold's deputy.

Prior to joining Basilea, Dr. Engelhardt served as Global Program Medical

Director at Novartis Pharma AG in Basel, before which he held various positions

with increasing responsibility at Bracco-Altana, Konstanz, Germany and Bracco

Diagnostics in Princeton, NJ, USA.



Dr. Engelhardt holds a medical degree and a PhD from the University

Frankfurt/Main, Germany and is board certified in internal medicine.



Ronald Scott, Basilea's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are very pleased

that Dr. Engelhardt will assume the role of Chief Medical Officer of our company

following Prof. Kaufhold's retirement at the beginning of next year. Dr.

Engelhardt has profound knowledge and broad experience in pharmaceutical

development and operations, from early stage development to the commercial

phase. He has successfully led Basilea's global development strategy and

operations. Dr. Engelhardt is uniquely qualified as a longstanding member of

Basilea's development department management team and Prof. Kaufhold's deputy to



succeed Prof. Kaufhold as Chief Medical Officer."



Ronald Scott further commented: "Achim Kaufhold joined Basilea in 2010 and has

significantly contributed to the company's success. Under his leadership,

Basilea brought two novel hospital anti-infectives, the antifungal Cresemba and

the antibiotic Zevtera, from the clinical stage to the market. In addition,

under Achim's leadership, significant achievements were made in Basilea's early

and late stage clinical development programs. Additionally, he led the team as

it obtained regulatory approvals to initiate a Phase 3 program with the goal of

registering Zevtera in the U.S. We sincerely thank Achim for his commitment and

his valuable contribution to Basilea's progress during the past years."



About Basilea



Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company

developing products that address the medical challenge of increasing resistance

and non-response to current treatment options in the therapeutic areas of

bacterial infections, fungal infections and cancer. The company is committed to

discovering, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products

to meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening

conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland

and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional information can be

found at Basilea's website www.basilea.com.



Disclaimer



This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking

statements concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business. Such

statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other

factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance

or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be materially different from

any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such

forward-looking statements. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this

communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-

looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.



For further information, please contact:

+-------------------------------------------------------+

| Peer Nils Schröder, PhD |

| Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations |

| +41 61 606 1102 |

| media_relations(at)basilea.com |

| investor_relations(at)basilea.com |

+-------------------------------------------------------+

This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.





Press release (PDF) :

http://hugin.info/134390/R/2145821/822681.pdf







