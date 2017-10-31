/ Commercial & Investment Banking

Congress Program IERC 2018 Announced

ID: 565897
17th International Electronics Recycling Congress IERC 2018 / January 17 - 19, 2018, Salzburg, Austria

(PresseBox) - IERC 2018 is the recycling industry?s most important event, bringing together over 500 international producers, recyclers, equipment manufacturers, recycling associations, standards bodies, refurbishers, NGOs, regulators and many more.

Topics

Challenges of the Circular Economy

Worldwide take-back schemes, quotas and challenges faced by OEMs

The role of recycling in the achievement of the sustainable development goals

How do countries and electronics manufacturing companies close the recycling loop?

Recycling of critical raw materials

Recycling of renewable energy equipment

Innovation in recycling technologies

Country reports

Supply chain transparency

Safety standards for transportation

Business opportunities and models in emerging markets

Reuse & refurbishment ? How about data security?

Which standards, compliance regulations and controls support or fail the industry?

Recycling of hazardous components such as batteries, lamps, LCDs, mercury, etc.

The program also includes powerful speakers: David McWilliams, one of the most influential economists and Prof. Jinhui Li, the very well-known expert of Chinese Circular Economy.

A large exhibition area with over 60 booths provides the perfect opportunity to reach key industry decision makers and to find out what?s new in the global electronics recycling business. Cocktail receptions and a networking dinner create an excellent atmosphere to get in touch with business partners, friends and competitors.

Furthermore, the congress will offer interesting workshops and plant tours:

Workshops:

"Lithium Batteries Transport & Safety Issues"

?WEEE Recycling Prospects ? State-of-the-Art Data on Stocks and Flows of (Waste) Electrical and Electronic Equipment, Components and Materials in the Urban Mine?





Plant tours:

EAR ? Elektronik-Altgeräte-Recycling, Pfaffenhofen

Montanwerke Brixlegg AG, Brixlegg

Müller-Guttenbrunn, Metran and MBA Polymers Austria, Amstetten/Kematen

ICM is an international leader in the organisation of conferences specialising in the fields of recycling cars, electronics and batteries. These waste streams have been among the world's fastest growing commodity markets for years.

ICM AG is a Swiss company which has organised conferences in Europe, North America and Asia since the year 2000. The company was founded by Jeanette Duttlinger. Her team consists of 12 employees who speak German, English, Spanish, Italian, French and Chinese.

www.icm.ch

Company information / Profile:

ICM is an international leader in the organisation of conferences specialising in the fields of recycling cars, electronics and batteries. These waste streams have been among the world's fastest growing commodity markets for years.ICM AG is a Swiss company which has organised conferences in Europe, North America and Asia since the year 2000. The company was founded by Jeanette Duttlinger. Her team consists of 12 employees who speak German, English, Spanish, Italian, French and Chinese.www.icm.ch



PressRelease by
ICM AG

print  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend   " alt="Starcore Announces Management Changes at the Altiplano Processing Plant
">

submitted by: PresseBox
Date: 31.10.2017 - 08:30 Uhr
Language: English
News-ID 565897
Character count: 2986
Kontakt-Informationen:
Stadt: Birrwil


Number of hits: 16

more PressReleases from ICM AG





Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H


I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z