Congress Program IERC 2018 Announced

(PresseBox) - IERC 2018 is the recycling industry?s most important event, bringing together over 500 international producers, recyclers, equipment manufacturers, recycling associations, standards bodies, refurbishers, NGOs, regulators and many more.



Topics



Challenges of the Circular Economy



Worldwide take-back schemes, quotas and challenges faced by OEMs



The role of recycling in the achievement of the sustainable development goals



How do countries and electronics manufacturing companies close the recycling loop?



Recycling of critical raw materials



Recycling of renewable energy equipment



Innovation in recycling technologies



Country reports



Supply chain transparency



Safety standards for transportation



Business opportunities and models in emerging markets



Reuse & refurbishment ? How about data security?



Which standards, compliance regulations and controls support or fail the industry?



Recycling of hazardous components such as batteries, lamps, LCDs, mercury, etc.



The program also includes powerful speakers: David McWilliams, one of the most influential economists and Prof. Jinhui Li, the very well-known expert of Chinese Circular Economy.



A large exhibition area with over 60 booths provides the perfect opportunity to reach key industry decision makers and to find out what?s new in the global electronics recycling business. Cocktail receptions and a networking dinner create an excellent atmosphere to get in touch with business partners, friends and competitors.



Furthermore, the congress will offer interesting workshops and plant tours:



Workshops:



"Lithium Batteries Transport & Safety Issues"



?WEEE Recycling Prospects ? State-of-the-Art Data on Stocks and Flows of (Waste) Electrical and Electronic Equipment, Components and Materials in the Urban Mine?





Plant tours:



EAR ? Elektronik-Altgeräte-Recycling, Pfaffenhofen



Montanwerke Brixlegg AG, Brixlegg



Müller-Guttenbrunn, Metran and MBA Polymers Austria, Amstetten/Kematen



ICM is an international leader in the organisation of conferences specialising in the fields of recycling cars, electronics and batteries. These waste streams have been among the world's fastest growing commodity markets for years.



ICM AG is a Swiss company which has organised conferences in Europe, North America and Asia since the year 2000. The company was founded by Jeanette Duttlinger. Her team consists of 12 employees who speak German, English, Spanish, Italian, French and Chinese.



www.icm.ch





