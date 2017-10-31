Business News

Starcore Announces Management Changes at the Altiplano Processing Plant



ID: 565898

(firmenpresse) -

Starcore Announces Management Changes at the Altiplano Processing Plant



Vancouver, British Columbia - Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSX:SAM) (Starcore or the Company) reports changes to its senior management at the Altiplano gold and silver processing plant in Matehuala, Mexico (the Plant). The action to remove and replace senior management and sales personnel from the Altiplano operations was precipitated by a prolonged period of poor performance at the Plant.



The action taken was necessary to stem the flow of negative results at a facility that has every reason to be successful, said Robert Eadie, Starcores President & CEO.



Effective immediately, operational duties will be assumed by existing Starcore management and personnel in Mexico, assisted by the services of a newly appointed consultant specializing in the procurement of concentrates. Management believes that this is the best course of action to turn Altiplano profitable as it was designed to be.



About Starcore

Starcore is engaged in exploring, extracting and processing gold and silver through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Compañia Minera Peña de Bernal, S.A. de C.V., which owns the San Martin mine in Queretaro, Mexico. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Altiplano Goldsilver S.A. de C.V, Starcore also owns and operates the Altiplano concentrate processing facility for precious metals in Matehuala, Mexico. Starcore is a public reporting issuer on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Starcore is also engaged in owning, acquiring, exploiting, exploring and evaluating mineral properties, and either joint venturing or developing these properties further. Starcore has interests in properties located in Mexico, Canada and the United States. For more information concerning Starcore, see documents filed under its profile on SEDAR, or visit its website at www.starcore.com.



ON BEHALF OF STARCORE INTERNATIONAL

MINES LTD.

Signed Robert Eadie-----



Robert Eadie, President & Chief Executive Officer







FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

ROBERT EADIE:

Telephone: (416) 640-1936



EVAN EADIE

Investor Relations

Telephone: (416) 640-1936

Toll Free: 1-866-602-4935



Suite 750 - 580 Hornby Street, Box 113, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6C 3B6

Suite 700 - 350 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5H 2S6

Telephone: (604) 602-4935 Fax: (604) 602-4936 e-mail. info(at)starcore.com website: www.starcore.com



The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed nor does it accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.









Starcore konzentriert sich auf die Exploration, Gewinnung und Verarbeitung von Gold- und Silbervorkommen. Das Unternehmen besitzt, erwirbt, fördert, exploriert und bewertet Rohstoffprojekte. Die weitere Bearbeitung dieser Projekte erfolgt entweder über Joint Ventures oder durch das Unternehmen selbst. Das Unternehmen besitzt ausschließlich Beteiligungen an Konzessionsgebieten in Mexiko.





more PressReleases from Starcore International Mines Ltd.