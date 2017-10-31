Business News

Actinic Keratosis Market: A Straight Overview of Growth Factors and Future Prospects 2016  2022

(firmenpresse) - According to the latest report published by Credence Research, Inc. Actinic Keratosis Market (Liquid Nitrogen Cryotherapy, Surgical Therapy, 5-aminolevulinic acid (ALA), Methyl Aminolevulinate (MAL), 5-fluorouracil, Imiquimod, Ingenol Mebutate, Diclofenac Sodium, Chemical Peels and Others) - Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2016-2022, the actinic keratosis market was valued at USD 6,561.8 Mn in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 8,909.7 Mn by 2022, with the market progressing at a CAGR 4.35%from 2016-2022.

Market Insights

Actinic keratosis (AK) is characterized by skin papules, macules or plaques resulting from prolonged exposure to harmful UV exposure and can result in squamous cell carcinoma. Risk of developing actinic keratosis increases with advancing age and is particularly higher in men as against women. About 5-20% of patients with actinic keratosis lesions develop malignant and potentially fatal squamous cell carcinomas.

Among the various treatment methods available, destructive therapies such as liquid nitrogen cryotherapy and surgical therapy constitute the gold standard for AK treatment. In 2016, cryotherapy was the most commonly sought treatment by clinicians. However, better clinical results of photodynamic therapy and growing preference for treatments based on drug-device combination have urged both caregivers and patients to opt for novel treatment methods that offer both advanced efficacy, aesthetic benefits and reduced risk of future malignancies. Topical treatment is a prolonged treatment and comparatively more effective than other treatments but patient compliance is the key issue that hinders the growth of this segment. Photodynamic therapy is the fastest growing treatment throughout the forecast period due to rising demand for non-invasive surgeries, and less treatment sessions are the key factors expected to assist this market



North America is the largest market for actinic keratosis treatment due to growing prevalence of AK, better public awareness about occurrence of AK and associated risk of squamous cell carcinoma. According to American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), approximately 60% of the Americans aged 40 year or above, Actinic Keratosis is predisposed to develop having at least 1 AK lesion. Actinic keratosis is precursors of squamous cell cancer. U.S. held the largest share in the actinic keratosis market in 2016 owing to current prevalence of actinic keratosis in the region.Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for AK treatments. Australia has the highest prevalence of actinic keratosis ranging between 40% to 60% in adult population. Growing awareness in the region and rapid development in healthcare infrastructure and healthcare expenditure are the key growth factors in Asia Pacific actinic keratosis market.

This market is majorly driven by wide presence of generic drugs and is moderately competitive. Photodynamic therapy market has developed a niche with methyl aminolevulinate and aminolevulinic acid drugs. Galderma and DUSA pharmaceuticals are the chief players in this space. Some of the major players in the global actinic keratosis market are Tolmar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Aqua Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Galderma SA, Perrigo Company plc, LEO Laboratories, Apotex and others.

By Prescription Drugs

5-fluorouracil (5-FU) cream

Imiquimod cream

Diclofenac sodium gel

Ingenol mebutate gel

Others

By Invasive and Minimally Invasive Treatments

Cryotherapy

Curettage or Scrapping

Photodynamic therapy

Laser Resurfacing

Others

