360 Blockchain Inc. Appoints Strategic Advisor And Provides Corporate Update



(firmenpresse) - 360 BLOCKCHAIN INC. APPOINTS STRATEGIC ADVISOR AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE



Mr. Jeff Koyen brings wealth of experience in high tech, blockchain and cryptocurrencies



VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA (OCTOBER 31, 2017) - 360 Blockchain Inc. ("360" or the "Company") (CSE: CODE - FWB: C5B) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jeff Koyen as a Strategic Advisor to focus on the companys business development. 360 Blockchain Inc.s leadership team sponsored and participated in the successful Monaco Growth Forum Blockchain Summit in London and Monaco, October 17th and 19th respectively and is providing an update on the corporate mandate.



- Jeff Koyen joins 360 Blockchain Inc. leadership team.

- 360 Blockchain Inc. sponsored and presented at the Monaco Growth Forum Blockchain Summit in London and Monaco, which was covered by Class CNBC.

- 360 Blockchain Inc. to serve as an investment vehicle to maximize exposure in the blockchain space.



We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to the 360 team, said Mr. Brian Keane, Director. Jeff Koyen is an award-winning journalist and entrepreneur who has been active in cryptocurrency and blockchain as an investor and trader since 2014. As a media strategist and advisor, Jeff is valued for his keen eye for emerging trends, and he has a proven track record of launching new digital ventures for both start-ups and legacy media companies, added Mr. Keane.



Mr. Koyen is a graduate of Rutgers University. He has served as CEO and Founder of Assignmint.com, Editor in Chief of New York Press, Deputy Editor of Forbes Traveler, Editorial Director & Creative Strategist at Vocativ and News Editor of Mansion Global (Dow Jones). As a journalist, his bylines have regularly appeared in the New York Times, The Guardian, New York Post, Wired, New York magazine, Crains New York Business and others.



Additionally, Director Brian Keane provides this update on 360s mandate going forward; We are convinced that blockchain technology provides unparalleled opportunities for investment and growth. We are looking to invest in 4 to 6 companies within the space. Interest has been high, and we have multiple proposals in our hands. We are completing a thorough due diligence process and expect to conclude our first deals in short order. The equity positions we will take in blockchain technologies will be ones we have evaluated to benefit most from our expertise and capital, and those having tremendous upside. For further clarity, investing directly in ICOs does not fit our mandate, but the blockchain technology as it relates to cryptocurrencies overall is a strong fit.





About 360 Blockchain Inc.

Our Mission:

To empower blockchain technologies with capital and experience to create exponential value.



Company Description:

360 Blockchain Inc. has an all-round view to accelerate the development and application of revolutionary blockchain technologies by investing capital and expertise. We are founded on the belief that blockchain technology, essentially a distributed ledger which is transparent and incorruptible, has the potential to transform the way business is conducted, delivering security, cost savings and efficiency gains not seen before in our internet connected world. 360 Blockchain will be focused upon identifying and empowering blockchain technologies applying to crypto-currencies, smart contracts, eSports, data management, the internet of things, equity trading, privacy applications and beyond.



For further information, please contact:

Joe Bleakley

Investor Relations

Telephone: 1 (778) 806-5150

E-mail: info(at)360blockchaininc.com



Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.













