Business News

Rea & Associates Announces Its Disaster Recovery Resource Center

ID: 565911
Dublin accounting firm has announced its decision to launch a disaster recovery resource center on its website to help businesses prepare for accidents, natural disasters, fraud and cybercrime


(firmenpresse) - Dublin-based accounting firm Rea & Associates announced that it has launched a resource center pertaining to disaster recovery. Rea stated that the resource center is available on its website at http://www.reacpa.com/is-your-business-prepared-for-a-disaster . According to the regional firm, its resource center was launched as part of a public service campaign intended to help companies prepare for and recover from accidents, such as fires; natural disasters, such as floods; fraud and cyber-attacks.

The resource center provided by Rea & Associates also features a case study of a company that was faced with the monumental task of recovering from a three-alarm fire. According to Rea, the company  a Columbus-based metal finishing and powder coating company called Burton Metal Finishing  not only survived the blaze, but continued to thrive. According to Rea, Burton Metal Finishing was able to reopen after the costly fire and grow its business.

The disaster recovery resource center, according to Rea & Associates, contains links to several articles on the topic. Rea announced that the articles include How Prepared Is Your Business For A Potential IT Disaster, Can A Cybercriminal Crack Your Companys Network, Surviving A Crisis, Reinventing Your Company, and Go Back To Basics To Be Prepared For Anything. Rea also mentioned that its disaster recovery resource center contains a link to a whitepaper entitled Cybercrime: The Invisible Threat That Haunts Your Business.

Rea stated that its disaster recovery resource center also contains links to several podcasts, including The Great Data Saver, The Infamous Finger In The Chili Incident, and The Hacked & The Hacked Nots. Rea stated that it chose to create resources in a variety of formats in order to accommodate different learning styles and media preferences among users. Further company details can be found at https://plus.google.com/103194944989727505701

Rea & Associates closed its announcement by providing some company information. Rea stated that it has been providing financial advice to residents of Ohio since 1933, having formed in the tumultuous time of the Great Depression. Their reviews can be read at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Rea+%26+Associates+CPA/(at)40.1023683,-83.1479485,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0xeacdd16ca708fd03!8m2!3d40.1023683!4d-83.1457598?hl=en





Rea mentioned that it helped families and businesses weather that incredibly difficult period, and it has been helping people through financial rough patches ever since. They can be followed at http://www.tuugo.us/Companies/rea-associates-cpa/0310006307833

Contact:
Becca Davis
Company: Rea & Associates CPA
Address: 5775 Perimeter Dr Suite 200, Dublin, OH 43017
Phone: (614)889-0159
Website: http://www.reacpa.com/columbus-cpa-firm/

More information:
http://www.reacpa.com/columbus-cpa-firm/


Keywords (optional)::
rea-and-associates-cpa,

Company information / Profile:
PressRelease by
Rea & Associates CPA

print  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend   Miramar Group garners two highly coveted regional awards for its marketing excellence and extraordinary green performance

submitted by: AndrewBrown
Date: 31.10.2017 - 10:41 Uhr
Language: English
News-ID 565911
Character count: 3127
Kontakt-Informationen:

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 66

more PressReleases from Rea & Associates CPA





Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H


I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z