Hemp, Inc. Announces Lead Role in New Video by Award-Winning Creative Film Company Documercial Group

ID: 565916

(firmenpresse) - SPRING HOPE, NC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/17 -- (OTC PINK: HEMP), a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with the largest hemp mill in the western hemisphere, announced today that the Company has been featured in "?", a new Documercial Group video production that details the various business operations of Hemp, Inc. and its role in driving forward the hemp industrial revolution that is transforming the American landscape.



When discussing the positive environmental impacts that hemp can potentially make on the world, such as removing more carbon dioxide from the air than any other cash crop, this three-minute documercial hosted by Director of Mike "Zappy" Zapolin states, "If Bruce is right, hemp could save the world."



"Could Hemp Save the Planet?" features Hemp, Inc.'s news that its hemp processing and manufacturing facility in Spring Hope, North Carolina this summer - a massive feat in the realm of North American hemp production. It also features the Company's. Zapolin states that this is the machine that "extracts medical grade CBD oils," adding that "these are the oils that are helping kids to stop having seizures."



"We are very pleased to have this prominent coverage of all the ground-breaking activities that are taking place at Hemp, Inc. headquarters in Spring Hope," said Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin. "It is a very proud moment to watch this incredible coverage of our state-of-the-art operations as it relates to our larger mission to support and empower the small family farm through the production of hemp."



"Hemp is going to disrupt a lot of different industries, and we see Hemp, Inc. at the center of that through what the Company is accomplishing in North Carolina," Zapolin said. Zapolin aka "Zappy" is the Creator and Director of the award-winning documentary film "." The film is about the importance of exploring one's mind for answers and healing, and features actress Michelle Rodriguez and Deepak Chopra; the feature length film has garnered millions of views. Also contributing to the creation of the film is Documercial Group filmmaker and photographer Andres Jimenez.





A follow up feature film is planned for release in 2018 that will also feature Hemp, Inc. and CEO Bruce Perlowin. View the video .



About Hemp, Inc.

With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. As a leader in the industrial hemp industry with ownership of the largest commercial multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in North America, Hemp, Inc. believes there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.



Social networks:

(Twitter)

(Facebook)

(Investors Hangout)



Subscribe to Hemp, Inc.'s video updates:

"Hemp, Inc. Presents" is capturing the historic, monumental re-creation of the hemp decorticator today as America begins to evolve into a cleaner, green, eco-friendly sustainable environment. What many see as the next American Industrial Revolution is actually the Industrial Hemp Revolution. Watch as Hemp, Inc., the No. 1 leader in the industrial hemp industry, engages its shareholders and the public through each step in bringing back the hemp decorticator as described in the "Freedom Leaf Magazine" article "The Return of the Hemp Decorticator" by Steve Bloom.



"Hemp, Inc. Presents" is accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, by visiting . To subscribe to the "Hemp, Inc. Presents" YouTube channel, be sure to click the subscribe button.



This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties.



The statements in this press release have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease. The Company does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act. The Company does sell and distribute hemp-based products.







Hemp, Inc.

(855) HEMP-OUT







For Investor Relations, please send correspondence to:



