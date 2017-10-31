Reputation.com Wins Platinum Award at 21st Annual Healthcare Internet Conference

ID: 565917

(firmenpresse) - REDWOOD CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/17 -- Reputation.com -- the leading Online Reputation Management (ORM) platform -- today announced that the company won the Platinum Award as part of the eHealthcare Leadership Awards at the in Austin, Texas. Reputation.com was named the first place winner among "Business and Process Improvement" applications by a panel of 116 experts judging a pool of more than 1,000 entries across multiple categories. The award recognizes the top technologies leveraging the internet to achieve a healthcare organization's business objectives.



"We are honored to be selected as the Platinum winner in the highly competitive healthcare internet technology market," said Reputation.com's CEO, Shrey Bhatia. "This level of recognition underscores our unique ability to support healthcare organizations as they capture patient experience and improve the delivery of care."



Key criteria evaluated by the judges include:



Delivery of strong healthcare content, interactivity and medical care support



A robust integration with the organization's operations



A strong web design, and ease of use of the application



Reputation.com offers the only complete Online Reputation Management solution. The platform not only allows healthcare organizations the opportunity to increase the quality and volume of reviews based on patients' experience, but it also provides them with the opportunity to translate that consumer feedback into actionable insights for improved operations and an enhanced patient experience.



"The Award highlights our mission to continue advancing patient engagement, especially with today's consumer-driven push for transparency within the healthcare industry," Bhatia continued. "If you're a major healthcare organization, our technology helps determine how consumers find you, what they say about you, and how you can serve them better."



Reputation.com, Inc., based in Silicon Valley, pioneered Online Reputation Management (ORM) technology for the enterprise market in 2006. With its SaaS platform, businesses across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific gain actionable insights that help them make operational improvements, improve online reputation and drive revenue. Reputation.com technology has managed tens of millions of consumer reviews and interactions across hundreds of thousands of online points of presence for global companies spanning 77 industry verticals, including healthcare, retail, automotive, restaurants and others.





Reputation.com is a World Economic Forum Global Growth Company and is funded by the same top-tier venture capital firms that backed Google, Facebook, Cisco and Microsoft. To learn more, visit







Meghan Brown

415.800.5389



