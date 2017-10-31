Torex Gold Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2017 Financial and Operational Results

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/17 -- Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Torex") (TSX: TXG) announced today that it will release its Third Quarter 2017 financial and operating results early morning on Thursday, November 9, 2017, followed by a conference call hosted by senior management.



The webcast will be archived on the Company's website.



Torex is an emerging intermediate gold producer based in Canada, engaged in the exploration, development and operation of its 100% owned Morelos Gold Property, an area of 29,000 hectares in the highly prospective Guerrero Gold Belt located 180 kilometers southwest of Mexico City. Within this property, Torex has the El Limon Guajes Mine, which announced commercial production in March of 2016; the Sub-Sill Underground Project currently under development; and the Media Luna Project, which is in an early stage of development and for which the Company issued a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) in 2015. The property remains 75% unexplored.







