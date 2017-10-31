Business News

Rea & Associates Announces The Release Of Cybercrime Publication

(firmenpresse) - Rea & Associates, a respected CPA firm in Zanesville, has announced the release of its publication Cybercrime: The Invisible Threat That Haunts Your Business. According to Rea, criminals stop at nothing to gain access to company networks, and educating companies about the dangers of cybercrime and data breaches is an important task. The company said there are steps companies can take to prevent data breaches from crippling their business. Rea assured readers that the publication, which was written by one of the companys IT experts, Joe Welker, will guide them through the steps necessary to prevent cybercrime.



Rea & Associates announced that the publication is available for download at no cost on the companys website, at http://www.reacpa.com/cybercrime . A preview of the publication, which is thorough and well researched, having been written by an expert on the topic, is also available online. To obtain a free copy, users must fill out the required fields on a simple form. https://twitter.com/ReaCPA



Rea provided some reasoning behind its decision to publish the cybercrimes whitepaper, and to offer it for free. Its commitment to customer service and financial security includes keeping the public informed of issues that can have huge financial repercussions, a Rea spokesperson said in a statement. These days, few threats are more imminent and more prevalent among modern businesses than cyberattacks, as recent reports of high-profile data breaches continue to be affirmed. Rea encourages all business owners to familiarize themselves with the threats associated with cyberattack, as well as the ways that those attacks can be prevented. Further company information can be found at https://goo.gl/QtLxfs



In its closing remarks, Rea provided some brief company information. Rea was founded in 1933, and rose from the struggles of the Great Depression. Rea stated that its goal during this difficult time was to provide sound, innovative financial advice that would benefit hardworking Americans. According to Rea, its goal remains unchanged. They can be followed at https://www.topseos.com/profile/rea-associates-cpa-firm/





Rea concluded by mentioning that it provides a variety of financial planning and business consulting services throughout Ohio. Company reviews can be read at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Rea+%26+Associates+CPA+Firm/(at)39.9490399,-81.99945,15z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x21152a80553161fa!8m2!3d39.9490399!4d-81.99945



Contact:

Becca Davis

Company: Rea & Associates CPA Firm

Address: 905 Zane Street, 2nd Floor, Zanesville, OH 43701

Phone: 740-452-2900

Fax: 740-454-3292

Email: contactus(at)reacpa.com

Website: http://www.reacpa.com/zanesville-cpa-firm/

