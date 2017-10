Optymyze Takes on NAILBA 36 Annual Meeting

, a worldwide provider of enterprise cloud applications and services for improving sales and channel performance



Will spotlight its solutions for the insurance vertical during the National Association of Independent Life Brokerage Agencies (NAILBA) Annual Meeting.



Thursday, November 16 - Saturday, November 18, 2017



Diplomat Resort and Spa

3555 S Ocean Drive

Hollywood, Fla.



Optymyze will exhibit in Booth No. 217.



The insurance space is rapidly evolving, tasking life brokerage agencies with the challenge of keeping up and aligning sales operations with business objectives.



During the NAILBA Annual Meeting, will be on-site to highlight the company's award-winning sales solutions for the . Conference attendees will have the opportunity to meet company representatives and learn more about the Optymyze app for distribution management, which provides comprehensive real-time insights into agency/brokerage appointments and manages workflows for the approval process, onboarding and training. In addition, Optymyze will offer demonstrations of its solutions including and .



To see how Optymyze solutions can help insurance organizations save time and sell better, attendees are encouraged to visit the company in Booth No. 217. For event information, visit .



Optymyze is revolutionizing the performance of salespeople with data science, process automation, enterprise planning, and advanced analytics. We do this by motivating people to achieve sales goals; efficiently managing sales operations; predicting the performance of each sales person, and forecasting sales results and the cost of sales. By enabling clients to rapidly and efficiently adapt to change, Optymyze turns sales operations into a strategic advantage. Our success has been recognized by Ventana Research for innovations in sales operations management, and by Brandon Hall Group for advances in sales enablement.





