SEMAFO Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2017 Results Release and Conference Call

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/17 -- SEMAFO (TSX: SMF)(OMX: SMF) invites you to participate in a conference call on November 8, 2017 at 10:00 AM EST with senior management during which they will review the Corporation's third quarter 2017 financial and operational results.



SEMAFO's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the third quarter 2017 will be released on November 8 prior to TSX open and will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Corporation's website at , and on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at . A live audio webcast of the conference will be accessible for a period of 30 days through SEMAFO's website at .



About SEMAFO



SEMAFO is a Canadian-based mining company with gold production and exploration activities in West Africa. The



Corporation currently owns and operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the high-grade satellite Siou deposit, and is targeting production start-up of the Boungou Mine in the third quarter of 2018. SEMAFO's strategic focus is to maximize shareholder value by effectively managing its existing assets as well as pursuing organic and strategic growth opportunities.



The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of SEMAFO under the Swedish Securities Market Act and/or the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. This information was publicly communicated on October 31, 2017 at 7:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time.







Contacts:

Robert LaValliere

Vice-President, Corporate Affairs & Investor Relations



Cell: +1 (514) 240 2780



Ruth Hanna

Analyst, Investor Relations



Tel. local & overseas: +1 (514) 744 4408

North America Toll-Free: 1 (888) 744 4408





