/ Mining & Metals

SEMAFO Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2017 Results Release and Conference Call

ID: 565928

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/17 -- SEMAFO (TSX: SMF)(OMX: SMF) invites you to participate in a conference call on November 8, 2017 at 10:00 AM EST with senior management during which they will review the Corporation's third quarter 2017 financial and operational results.

SEMAFO's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the third quarter 2017 will be released on November 8 prior to TSX open and will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Corporation's website at , and on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at . A live audio webcast of the conference will be accessible for a period of 30 days through SEMAFO's website at .

About SEMAFO

SEMAFO is a Canadian-based mining company with gold production and exploration activities in West Africa. The

Corporation currently owns and operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the high-grade satellite Siou deposit, and is targeting production start-up of the Boungou Mine in the third quarter of 2018. SEMAFO's strategic focus is to maximize shareholder value by effectively managing its existing assets as well as pursuing organic and strategic growth opportunities.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of SEMAFO under the Swedish Securities Market Act and/or the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. This information was publicly communicated on October 31, 2017 at 7:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time.



Contacts:
Robert LaValliere
Vice-President, Corporate Affairs & Investor Relations

Cell: +1 (514) 240 2780

Ruth Hanna
Analyst, Investor Relations

Tel. local & overseas: +1 (514) 744 4408
North America Toll-Free: 1 (888) 744 4408



More information:
http://www.semafo.com/


Keywords (optional)::
semafo-inc,

Company information / Profile:
PressRelease by
SEMAFO Inc.

print  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend   Validian Provides Update On Strategic Partnerships

submitted by: Marketwired
Date: 31.10.2017 - 11:00 Uhr
Language: English
News-ID 565928
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Stadt: MONTREAL, QUEBEC


Number of hits: 35

more PressReleases from SEMAFO Inc.





Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H


I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z