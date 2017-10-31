Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCQB: GKIT) Signs Supply Contracts for its Alternative Fuel Commercial Trucks, Rising to Meet Industry Demand

(firmenpresse) - SANTA ANA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/17 -- (OTCQB: GKIT), a nationally recognized player in the alternative fuel engine and truck market, today announces that it has signed supply contracts with several dealers and distributors looking to provide to their customers a range of efficient eco-friendly commercial trucks.



Greenkraft's Model G line of fuel efficient, versatile commercial trucks will offer businesses in the delivery and service sectors a wide choice of reliable, cost-effective vehicles. The Company's globally manufactured commercial truck line consists of 18 different models ranging from Classes 4 to 7, all of which meet EPA and CARB emission standards.



"We continue to see increased and widespread demand for alternative commercial trucks and alternative fuel systems, and we are pleased to be in a position to meet this demand with our line of vehicles. These new supply contracts are on par with our recently announced initiatives to expand our dealer network to position Greenkraft as one of the trucking industry's leading truck manufacturers," says Greenkraft CEO George Gemayel.



Greenkraft produces a cab forward design for its commercial trucks, which allows a larger passenger area than that found in other similar sized vehicles. Several tank capacity options exist, making it easy to select the most efficient model for a client's specific needs. Greenkraft is one of the only companies in the world to offer a refrigeration option with an alternative fuel truck -- an essential, must-have option for many industries.



Greenkraft will continue to update the public and its shareholders on its progress by way of regular press releases and timely SEC filings.



Greenkraft, Inc., a profitable, revenue generating publicly traded company, is a major manufacturer of alternative fuel automotive products. Greenkraft, Inc. was created to introduce clean, green, efficient, automotive products that run on alternative fuels. GKIT offers alternative commercial forward cabin trucks and alternative fuel systems for various vehicles. GKIT's commercial trucks are powered by alternative fuels such CNG and LPG in Classes 4,5,6, and 7. Greenkraft, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures compressed American natural gas and propane gas forward cabin trucks, alternative fuel systems and alternative fuel engines. For more information, please visit our website at .









This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at .







Greenkraft, Inc.

714.545.7777





NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York



212.418.1217 Office



