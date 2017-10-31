Business News

Sequa Petroleum N.V. Annual Report 2016 and Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

31st October 2017

Sequa Petroleum N.V. (the Company) Annual Report 2016 is now available to
download from the Company's website.



Sequa Petroleum has also published the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of
Shareholders (AGM) to be held on 8 December 2017, at 10:00 a.m. hours CET. Full
documentation is available to download from the Company's website.




