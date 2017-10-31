Clover Infotech showcases Oracles AI-powered intelligent bots for enterprises

(firmenpresse) - Oracle Mobile Cloud would transform the engagement experience across web and mobile, and also help build intelligent bots



Mumbai, October 31 2017: Clover Infotech, a Gold level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), showcased the Oracle Mobile Cloud at an event recently organized in Mumbai. The event offered demos that showcased the vast business applications and engagement capabilities of intelligent bots.



These new cloud offerings by Oracle will provide numerous possibilities for enterprises to create multi-channel digital solutions to augment customer and employee engagement. The solution will also offer artificial intelligence (AI)-powered bots. These intelligent bots will offer a convenient, reliable and omnipresent channel for customers and employees to connect with businesses for gathering information, addressing grievances, performing micro-tasks and raising requests. Clover Infotech has been working closely on AI-powered intelligent bots and its engineers have been trained by Oracle University to create intelligent bots and meet the requirements of businesses from across industries.



Ravi Pinto, director of product management for Oracle, said, The era of intelligent bots is here with the latest updates to Oracle Mobile Cloud. It enables automation for basic tasks, allowing human intervention in more complex or high priority conversations and frees employees to focus on more strategic and analytical tasks. Many of our partners, such as Clover Infotech, recognize the potential of these AI-powered chatbots and are focused on helping clients improve user engagement.



Javed Tapia, Managing Director, Clover Infotech, said, The latest updates to Oracle Mobile Cloud are heralding the new era of digital engagement, where businesses would be connected to stakeholders 24X7 and offer timely, data-driven insights. With digital being at the center of our communication and messaging apps becoming extremely popular, the stage is set for AI-powered intelligent bots. Intelligent bots are expected to become a necessity for businesses in the near future. Our team at Clover Infotech is well prepared to cater to this need. I take this opportunity to congratulate Oracle for empowering businesses to leverage the latest advancements in technology to excel in their operations.





Clover Infotech is one of Oracles focused partners for Oracle Cloud Platform and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Earlier this year, Oracle named Clover Infotech as one of its partners to implement the GST-compliant Oracle ERP Cloud in India.



Seema Choudhary

+91-8692892550

seema(at)mediavalueworks.com

