Optium Cyber Systems Announces Release of Analyst Research Report

(firmenpresse) - THE WOODLANDS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/17 -- Optium Cyber Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK: OCSY) (the Company), announces the release of a new research report by Global Small Caps Research, LLC covering the Company's entry into the corporate cyber security marketplace. The report outlines the strong market opportunity available to Optium Cyber Systems, especially relating to the healthcare market place.



The report notes, "Over the past few years, the number of cyber attacks has increased very significantly. Ransomware attacks are costing businesses billions of dollars annually. These companies are more than willing to spend on effective solutions and Optimum has been organized to target these opportunities. While Optium Cyber Systems is still a very new company, it is already begun to show successes in gaining new clients."



The report provides an in depth third party analysis of the Company and its cyber security monitoring platform. Optium Cyber Systems, Inc. encourages all stockholders to view the report at



Optium Cyber Systems, Inc. (OCSI) has developed a proprietary process to analyze, identify and address cyber security vulnerabilities in an organization's critical IT infrastructure which is scalable to any size organization in any industry. OCSI has recently launched in the health care sector, focusing on protecting health care facilities including hospitals, nursing homes and doctor's offices from cyberthreats such as the manipulation of medical devices or theft of patient records. OCSI is a publicly traded company having its common shares quoted on the OTC Markets under the symbol "OCSY".



