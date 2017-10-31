Pro Football Legends, the commercial marketing arm of the NFL Alumni chooses Brain Armor as Official Brain Supplement

ID: 565954

(firmenpresse) - MOUNT LAUREL, NJ and BROOKFIELD, WI -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/17 -- As part of its commitment to enhancing services to NFL Alumni & Chapter Members, NFL Alumni, under its commercial marketing arm Pro Football Legends, has announced a partnership with Brain Armor Inc., a nutrition company dedicated to improving cognitive health and performance on every field of play.



Under the agreement, Brain Armor® becomes the "Official Brain Supplement of the Pro Football Legends, commercial marketing arm of the NFL Alumni."



NFL Alumni is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year and continues to assist and inform retired players and coaches in their post-NFL lives. The Association offers medical, financial and social programs to keep members and their families healthy, productive and connected.



Brain Armor produces a range of Omega-3 dietary supplements that are NSF Certified for Sport® and are a regular part of many professional and elite amateur athlete and team conditioning programs. Omega-3s are proven to support cognitive, cardiovascular and eye health and are particularly difficult to attain through dietary sources alone.



"Working with Brain Armor advances our commitment to the well-being of Alumni members in the crucial area of cognitive health," said Elvis Gooden, Interim President and CEO, NFL Alumni.



Under the partnership, Brain Armor will be providing their supplements and education programs to members including Omega-3 index test kits. The only way to know your blood levels of Omega-3 fatty acids, and how your dietary changes affect levels, is to test them.



"We look forward to supporting NFL Alumni and Chapters and working together to elevate awareness of the proven connection between vital nutrients like Omega-3s and brain health," said Mark Cluett, COO, Trident Brands Incorporated, the parent company of Brain Armor Inc.



NFL Alumni is a nationwide group of former NFL players, coaches, staffers, cheerleaders, spouses, and associate members whose mission is to serve, assist and inform former players and their families. The Association offers a variety of medical, financial, and social programs to help members lead healthy, productive, and connected lives, as well as community initiatives under its "Caring for Kids" programs. Pro Football Legends is the commercial marketing name and logo of the NFL Alumni.



For more information, please visit .



Brain Armor is dedicated to improving cognitive health, well-being and performance on every field of play with a range of clinically proven nutrition supplements. Our products are NSF Certified for Sport® and are the preferred Omega-3 supplement for many collegiate athletic programs, professional teams and elite athletes. Brain Armor features life'sDHA® and life'sOmega® - both are plant-based forms of Omega-3 sourced from a sustainable process in FDA inspected facilities. Brain Armor Inc. is a subsidiary of Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCQB: TDNT) ().

For more information on Brain Armor please visit or follow Brain Armor on Twitter .



This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are not historical facts. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "project," "plan," "seek," "intend," or "anticipate" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, and include discussions of strategy, and statements about industry trends and the Company's future performance, operations, and products. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, market acceptance of the Company's forthcoming line of nutritional products; the Company's compliance with applicable Food and Drug Administration regulations; the Company's reliance on third-party contractors to mix and produce its products; the Company's ability to develop an effective marketing strategy; the Company's ability to control advertising and marketing costs; the Company's ability to develop and increase awareness of its forthcoming brands; the success of the Company's marketing focus to retail buyers; the Company's exposure to product liability claims and intellectual property claims from third parties; and the Company's reliance on the expected growth in demand for its products. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties see "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's public filings with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company has no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.







Julie Nelson

NFL Alumni



973-241-4935



Mark Robert Holcombe

Trident Brands Inc.



212-203-1394



