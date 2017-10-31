Capacity Media Recognizes Aqua Comms With 2017 Global Carrier Award

ID: 565957

(firmenpresse) - DUBLIN, IRELAND -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/17 -- ("Aqua Comms"), the operator of Ireland's first dedicated subsea fibre-optic network interconnecting New York, Dublin and London, announces today it has won the for 'Project of the Year - Subsea Networks' given by Capacity Media. Aqua Comms was recognized for the innovation, vision and excellence demonstrated in its partnership with to bring European route diversity and on-demand connectivity to the colocation campus of (New Jersey Fiber Exchange).



"It is a great honour to receive the 2017 Global Carrier Award for Project of the Year in the Subsea Networks category," comments Nigel Bayliff, Chief Executive Officer, Aqua Comms. "This recognition not only demonstrates Aqua Comms' leadership in providing advanced subsea connectivity, but underscores our ongoing commitment to leverage innovation and strategic partnerships to deliver service excellence to our customers."



Aqua Comms' 2017 Global Carrier honour highlights a year of significant milestones, including network expansion and new subsea cable builds in development. The award-winning pact with Epsilon enables Aqua Comms' customers to benefit from interconnecting with NJFX's ecosystem of global carriers, network operators, enterprises, cloud providers and internet exchanges. Establishing a Point of Presence (PoP) at the NJFX colocation campus in combination with the deployment of Epsilon's connectivity platform also allows customers to further diversify and plan their international connections with accuracy, eliminating any transport uncertainty.



Expanding its global network, Aqua Comms also recently formed a strategic alliance with ("Seaborn"), interconnecting its ("AEConnect") cable system with Seaborn's undersea cable to create a new, next-generation subsea route between São Paulo and London.



"The need for international capacity has increased exponentially, driving unprecedented demand for newer and more advanced subsea cable systems," says Andy Hudson, Chief Networks Officer, Aqua Comms. "At Aqua Comms, we have taken it upon ourselves to meet this growing demand with innovative subsea fiber deployments and expansion of available capacity on our existing networks."





Capping a banner year, Aqua Comms has begun to develop CeltixConnect-2, a diverse, high capacity subsea cable system crossing the Irish Sea from Dublin to Manchester and connecting to the Isle of Man. CeltixConnect-2 is a resilient system designed to complement the reliability of Aqua Comms' existing Irish Sea subsea cable network, . In addition to CeltixConnect-2, Aqua Comms is in preliminary stages of development on North Sea Connect, the first modern, high capacity subsea cable system crossing the North Sea from the North East UK to Denmark.



To learn more about Aqua Comms, visit .



Aqua Comms DAC is the owner and operator of the transatlantic cable AEConnect and the Irish Sea cable CeltixConnect-1, and was established with a vision to build, acquire or merge with subsea fibre-optic cable networks to provide capacity networking solutions to the global media, content providers and IT companies. To learn more about Aqua Comms and its new transatlantic subsea cable system, AEConnect, visit .



Image Available:







iMiller Public Relations for Aqua Comms

Tel: +1 866 307 2510





more PressReleases from Aqua Comms