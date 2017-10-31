Dresner Advisory Services Publishes 2017 IoT Intelligence(R) Market Study

ID: 565974

(firmenpresse) - NASHUA, NH -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/17 -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2017 Internet of Things (IoT) Intelligence Market Study, part of the Wisdom of Crowds® series of research. IoT is defined as the network of physical objects, or "things," embedded with electronics, software, sensors, and connectivity to enable objects to collect and exchange data.



The 3rd annual edition reviews end user interest in and demand for business intelligence in an Internet of Things (IoT) world. The study examines key related technologies such as location intelligence, end user data preparation, cloud computing, advanced and predictive analytics, and big data analytics.



According the report, IoT advocates show the most interest in initiatives including location intelligence, streaming data analysis, and cognitive BI. They report standout interest in supply chain and manufacturing, and rank both increased competitive advantage and revenue growth slightly ahead of operational gains, in terms of strategic objectives.



Organizations that report success with business intelligence are more likely to attach greater importance to IoT. Among organizations that "completely agree" or "agree somewhat" that their BI efforts have been successful, more than half say that IoT is, at minimum, "somewhat important."



"Although still early days for IoT, we see this as a defining topic for the industry. IoT Intelligence, the means to understand and leverage IoT data, will likewise grow in importance and will elevate key technologies such as location intelligence, advanced and predictive analytics, and big data," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. "We expect these areas to continue to drive interest and use of IoT Intelligence going forward."



Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. To purchase a copy of the 2017 IoT Intelligence® Market Study, visit





was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas.







Danielle Guinebertiere

Dresner Advisory Services



978 254 5587





more PressReleases from Dresner Advisory Services