Cohesity Chosen as a Winner of the 2017 Tech Culture Award

SANTA CLARA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/17 -- Cohesity, the pioneer of , today announced it was recognized as a recipient of the 2017 Culture Award from TMC, a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in person and online.



The TMCnet Tech Culture Award seeks to recognize the best-of-the-best work cultures within the technology sector. The award honors Cohesity for its continuous commitment to improving the work-life balances of its employees including, but not limited to, growth potential, onsite culinary and recreational benefits, team building atmosphere, flexible hours, tuition and training programs, and attractive investment options, which attract the industry's top talent.



For more than 20 years, TMC has been honoring technology companies with awards in various categories. These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected honors in the communications and technology sector worldwide. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies. Each recipient is a verifiable leader in the marketplace.



"Congratulations to Cohesity for being selected as a winner of the 2017 Tech Culture Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "We are proud to acknowledge the leaders who understand the importance of culture in the tech industry and look forward to seeing what the future has in store for these revolutionary companies."



Visit Cohesity's careers page for more information about the company culture and open positions.



TMC is a global, integrated media company that supports clients' goals by building communities in print, online, and face to face. TMC publishes multiple magazines including Cloud Computing, IoT Evolution, Customer, and Internet Telephony. TMCnet is the leading source of news and articles for the communications and technology industries, and is read by 1.5 million unique visitors monthly. TMC produces a variety of trade events, including ITEXPO, the world's leading business technology event, as well as industry events: 2015 Connecticut Mobile Summit; Asterisk World; AstriCon; ChannelVision (CVx) Expo; DevCon5 - HTML5 & Mobile App Developer Conference; Drone Zone 360; IoT Evolution Conference & Expo; IoT Evolution Developers Conference; IoT Evolution Fog, Analytics & Data Conference; IoT Evolution Connected Transportation Conference; IoT Evolution Connected Home & Building Conference; MSP Expo; NFV Expo; SIP Trunking, Unified Communications & WebRTC Seminars; Wearable Tech Conference & Expo featuring Fitness and Sports Wearable Technology (FAST) Expo; WebRTC Conference & Expo; and more.



Cohesity makes your data work for you by consolidating secondary storage silos onto a hyperconverged, web-scale data platform that spans both private and public clouds. Enterprise customers begin by radically streamlining their backup and data protection, then converge file and object services, test/dev instances, and analytic functions to provide a global data store. Cohesity counts many Global 1000 companies among its rapidly growing customer base. CRN named Cohesity a Top 25 Disrupter and one of the 10 Coolest Hyperconverged Products of 2016. For more information, visit and follow on Twitter.







