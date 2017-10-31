Black Ink Technologies Adds New Cloud-based CRM Product for OPE, Marine, Rental, Construction, and Industrial Markets

ID: 565978

(firmenpresse) - BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/17 -- Today, , a SaaS analytics solution specifically designed for the power equipment industry, announced a new CRM product called .



"Many 'out of the box' generic CRM (Customer Relationship Management) or SFA (Salesforce Automation) tools available can be difficult to use, cost-prohibitive, or require lots of time and resources to customize for the specific needs of mobile sales people selling industrial grade outdoor power equipment to key accounts," states , President of Black Ink Technologies. "As a result, sales people get frustrated, adoption wanes, thus leaving future revenue opportunities in obscurity within the sales process. EyeOn Demand: Customer is a powerful, yet practical solution to empower the mobile sales force to engage with their key accounts in a more relevant and profitable manner."



EyeOn Demand: Customer lives in the cloud, allowing for greater flexibility for sales people to quickly search, find, and connect to commercial accounts and prospects while on the road. The territory manager, or in store sales representative can, in less than 3 clicks, easily set up product demonstrations, track call history, email directly from the system, set up on-site visits with customers, and view location on a geo-map. The user's dashboard provides a snapshot on progress towards sales goals and highlights next best activity to pursue. The CRM solution can immediately identify, based on past average time between specific customer purchases, if the account is in an "Active" or "Dormant" status, helping understand how to upsell, or "re-acquire."



For more progressive selling teams, optional advanced analytics and reporting are available to see the sales pipeline, and the next likely purchase by product and timeframe. The purchase timeframe also informs the user the right time to be connecting to their base. The solution also shows opportunities by product mix within each customer's portfolio, indicating how much time has elapsed since a certain product has been purchased, or areas where even a high-value customer has never purchased from a certain product category.





