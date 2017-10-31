EVIO, Inc. Expands Testing Services at its Northern California Laboratory

(firmenpresse) - BEND, OR -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/17 -- EVIO, Inc. (OTCQB: EVIO) the nation's leading provider of analytical laboratory cannabis testing services, is pleased to announce that it has expanded testing capabilities in its Yuba City laboratory.



In anticipation of California's new testing rules which are scheduled to commence on January 1, 2018, EVIO has invested in additional instrumentation to offer a full suite of testing services including pesticide, microbiological, and expanded cannabinoid potency testing. EVIO is also pleased to announce that the company recruited a sixteen-year pharmaceutical industry veteran, Erika Miller, to oversee our Yuba City Laboratory. Ms. Miller comes to EVIO from Genentech, a member of Roche Pharmaceuticals, where she worked in an FDA-regulated, Current Good Manufacturing Practice ("cGMP") laboratory environment and will be a valuable resource for EVIO's manufacturing customers.



William Waldrop, CEO of EVIO, Inc., commented, "We are getting feedback directly from clients on the ground in California that is similar to what we experienced in Oregon back in 2015 when we opened our first lab in Oregon a full year before the official rollout of their testing requirements. It was those early adopters whether growers, oil extractors, or edible manufacturers who understood the consumer demand for safe, clean cannabis products; who jumped ahead of the curve to gain a tremendous competitive advantage in the marketplace. Furthermore, those customers who adopted best practices and met state requirements early faced fewer regulatory hurdles than many of their competitors. EVIO is prepared to provide expertise to assist our clients to be best prepared for the upcoming regulation."



Mr. Waldrop concluded, "We anticipate California will play out in a very similar fashion, albeit on a much grander and profitable scale, as California is projected to be largest retail cannabis marketplace on earth. California's cannabis market is forecasted to have at least 10 times market opportunity for analytical testing revenues over Oregon where EVIO currently tests close to 25% of all cannabis products on the shelves for sale in the state."









EVIO, Inc. is a life science company that provides accredited analytical testing services and scientific research to the regulated cannabis industry. The Company's EVIO Labs division operating coast-to-coast provides state-mandated ancillary services to ensure the safety and quality of the nation's cannabis supply.



