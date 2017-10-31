Business News

Nexus Gold Corp.: Drilling Commences at Rakounga Gold Concession, Burkina Faso, West Africa



Vancouver, Canada - October 31, 2017 - Nexus Gold Corp. (Nexus or the Company) (TSX-V: NXS, OTC: NXXGF, FSE: N6E) is pleased to report that drilling has commenced at its 250-sq km Rakounga gold concession, located adjacent to the Companys Bouboulou gold concession, in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

The phase one reverse circulation (RC) drill program at Rakounga will include 3000 metres targeting mineralization occurring at the Koaltenga, Gounga and Porphyry orpaillages that have now been identified and sampled at the property.



Initially, the Koaltenga and Gounga orpaillages displayed shear hosted gold mineralization. This drill program will test this style of mineralization to depth by drilling under the exposed surface workings and then along strike as the work progresses. The Porphyry orpaillage displays more of a quartz vein-style mineralization. The goal of the drilling at Porphyry will be to gain as many intersections in the vein and attempt to determine grade and orientation (strike and dip).



To date, four rock samples were collected from the Porphyry orpaillage returning elevated gold values of 19.95 gram per tonne (g/t) gold (Au), 2.57 g/t Au, and 1.175 g/t Au, respectively.



A total of eight samples were collected from workings from the Gounga orpaillage, located approximately 1000 metres south of the Porphyry orpaillage. Samples GGA-05 and GGA-07 returned gold values of 14.90 g/t Au, and 5.30 g/t Au, respectively.



Initial rock samples from dumps of the artisanal workings at the Koaltenga orpaillage returned values of 17.30 g/t Au, 2.33 g/t Au, and 1.45 g/t Au, respectively.



About Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso is a landlocked nation, located in West Africa. It covers an area of roughly 274,000 square kilometres and has an estimated population of more than 16 million people. The country has a stable political setting with a pro-mining and foreign investment stance. Burkina Faso is the fastest growing gold producer in Africa, and was the 4th largest gold producer in Africa in 2012. Eight new mines have been commissioned there over the past six years. The country has excellent geological potential. The Greenstone Belts that host all of the major deposits in Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire continue northward into Burkina Faso. Burkina Faso has undergone less than 15 years of modern mineral exploration, remaining under-explored in comparison to neighbouring Ghana and Mali; both of which host world-class gold mines in the same belts of Birimian rocks.





About the Company

Nexus Gold Corp. is a Vancouver-based gold exploration and development company operating in some of the worlds premier mining districts. The Company is currently concentrating its efforts on three gold projects located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The 38-sq km Bouboulou gold concession consists of five known mineralized zones contained within three distinct 5Km gold trends. The 250-sq km Rakounga gold concession has numerous active orpaillages, and sits adjacent to the Bouboulou concession. The Niangouela gold concession is a 178-sq km project featuring high-grade gold occurring in and around a primary quartz vein 1km in length and associated shear zone. For more information on these projects, please visit the Company website at www.nexusgoldcorp.com.

Warren Robb P.Geo., Senior Geologist is the designated Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the technical information contained in this release.



On behalf of the Board of Directors of

NEXUS GOLD CORP.

Peter Berdusco

President and Chief Executive Officer

604-558-1920

www.nexusgoldcorp.com



NEXUS GOLD CORP.

Suite 720 - 700 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 1G8

Telephone: 604.558.1920



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.











